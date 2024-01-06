Supporting the Klink Family

Laura and Mickey Klink have been friends to so many people in many places over the years, and we wanted to share this opportunity for everyone who loves them to join in supporting them in their time of need.

In November of 2022, Laura was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease), a debilitating neurodegenerative disease that causes progressive weakness throughout the body. Though Laura is still her beautiful, smiling, generous, loving self, she is currently dependent on others for most activities of daily living. This requires in-home care daily, which is not covered by their insurance, and Laura does not qualify for disability, so they are paying for these expensive services out of their savings. The medical and care bills will continue to increase as her condition progresses.

In the U.S., costs for caring for a patient with ALS can be as high as $69,475 per year. Even with insurance, the families of those diagnosed with ALS still carry a heavy financial responsibility. The entire cost of ALS care over the diagnosed individual’s lifetime is, on average, nearly $1.5 million.

If you are like those of us who created this campaign, we want to help but are too far away to give daily hands-on help, so financial help is the next (and maybe best) thing we can do to support their family.

We ask that you give what you can and pray as they come to your hearts.