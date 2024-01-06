Campaign Image

Supporting the Klink Family

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $14,405

Laura and Mickey Klink have been friends to so many people in many places over the years, and we wanted to share this opportunity for everyone who loves them to join in supporting them in their time of need.

In November of 2022, Laura was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease), a debilitating neurodegenerative disease that causes progressive weakness throughout the body. Though Laura is still her beautiful, smiling, generous, loving self, she is currently dependent on others for most activities of daily living. This requires in-home care daily, which is not covered by their insurance, and Laura does not qualify for disability, so they are paying for these expensive services out of their savings. The medical and care bills will continue to increase as her condition progresses. 

In the U.S., costs for caring for a patient with ALS can be as high as $69,475 per year. Even with insurance, the families of those diagnosed with ALS still carry a heavy financial responsibility. The entire cost of ALS care over the diagnosed individual’s lifetime is, on average, nearly $1.5 million.

If you are like those of us who created this campaign, we want to help but are too far away to give daily hands-on help, so financial help is the next (and maybe best) thing we can do to support their family.

We ask that you give what you can and pray as they come to your hearts. 

Recent Donations
DONALD SWALLOM
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you.

Jeff and Angie Nyquist
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for strength and hope for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying healing for Laura and comfort and peace for the entire family, in Jesus’s name amen 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Continue prayers for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

We are praying that the Lord provides comfort to the entire family, and the wisdom to see His love for you all in this trial.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for your family. May God overwhelm you in his goodness even through this incredible struggle.

Berglers
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

We will be praying for you for God’s healing power as well as peace and strength.

Richard Anderson
$ 40.00 USD
5 months ago

Brooke Zammuto
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Haddon Anderson
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

Mrs Andreas
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Healing prayers continue for you all. ❤️

Mark Gustafson
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Cook
$ 30.00 USD
5 months ago

We are praying you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

We're praying for you all, asking God for peace and to surround you with love and support through this season.

Schwuchow Family
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

We are praying for your amazing family.

The Helland Family
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Klebs family
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

We are praying for your family.

