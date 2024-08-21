Support for the Kleymann Family

Phil met Jesus face to face on the morning of 8/22. Please continue to keep the Kleymann family in your prayers and donate as you are able.

Phil and Tammy have have dedicated their lives serving others, reaching thousands with their camp ministry, jail ministry, and their work with the Gideon's. It is now our turn to help them in their time of need.



On Mon. July 1st Phil had an aortic valve replacement. After several setbacks, he was released from the hospital/rehab and went home on Aug. 8. Unfortunately, his stay at home was short and he was back in the hospital.

Phil will soon be seeing Jesus face to face!!!

After 7 weeks in the hospital, to include heart surgery, ICU, rehab, and now hospice the bills will be insurmountable.

If you feel led please join in helping Tammy with this financial burden. If you are unable to give monetarily please, Pray for the Kleymann family during this time.

All money raised here will be going to Tammy.

Thank you and God Bless!!

I am leaving you with Phil’s favorite verse…John 20:29









If you stumbled across this campaign and you don't know Phil or Tammy, I would suggest you go to Amazon and purchase thie book Fishers of Men by Nita Brainard, to read their story.



