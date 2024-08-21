Support for the Kleymann Family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $12,435
Campaign funds will be received by Wendi Johnston
Phil met Jesus face to face on the morning of 8/22. Please continue to keep the Kleymann family in your prayers and donate as you are able.
Phil and Tammy have have dedicated their lives serving others, reaching thousands with their camp ministry, jail ministry, and their work with the Gideon's. It is now our turn to help them in their time of need.
On Mon. July 1st Phil had an aortic valve replacement. After several setbacks, he was released from the hospital/rehab and went home on Aug. 8. Unfortunately, his stay at home was short and he was back in the hospital.
Phil will soon be seeing Jesus face to face!!!
After 7 weeks in the hospital, to include heart surgery, ICU, rehab, and now hospice the bills will be insurmountable.
If you feel led please join in helping Tammy with this financial burden. If you are unable to give monetarily please, Pray for the Kleymann family during this time.
All money raised here will be going to Tammy.
Thank you and God Bless!!
I am leaving you with Phil’s favorite verse…John 20:29
If you stumbled across this campaign and you don't know Phil or Tammy, I would suggest you go to Amazon and purchase thie book Fishers of Men by Nita Brainard, to read their story.
Tammy, Praying for comfort and peace for you and your kids
Phil has been a blessing to so many. He will be missed.
Prayers from the Krahling family. Alex, Krista, Collin, Morgan and Lilly. We love you Phil and Tammy!
We are so very sorry for your loss! Your family is in our prayers and thoughts!!!
Praying for you and Phil!
We are so, so sorry for your loss Tammy! So sorry!!
Phil made a big impact on my life as a child that helped shape my future. I will never forget him.
Sending our love and prayers
Love to you. God provides!
September 6th, 2024
Phil was laid to rest in Omaha, NE on 9-3-24. If that service was anything like the ND service WOW.
Phil's goal in life was to bring as many people to the Lord as possible and that is the exact type of msg his son Josh delivered during his service.
I will post the link here to his North Dakota service for anyone who like to watch it. You will need to scroll to the bottom and click on the video
https://www.korsmofuneralservice.com/obituaries/phillip-kleymann
August 27th, 2024
Phil Kleymann’s journey home started towards the end of May of 2024, when he began experiencing vertigo-like symptoms of dizziness, fatigue, and some memory loss. After a deluge of tests, it was determined that surgery was in order to address a known heart valve issue that had progressed to the point of needing repair. Heart surgery successfully took place on July 1st; however, the lingering neurological issues worsened at an accelerated pace due to anesthesia, delirium, and finally infections, causing recovery to never be realized. Phil went home to his Maker, Master, and Friend in the morning of August 22nd, surrounded by angels, family, and friends.
He had enjoyed 66 years of simple, yet extraordinary living, most of which was spent in Omaha, NE. Born in Des Moines, IA, to his loving parents, Jim and Marge Kleymann in the middle of four brothers and one sister, Phil enjoyed an idyllic childhood. 22 years later, Phil was born again to his heavenly Father in “the birthing room” of Bill and Mary Fear. That moment began 44 years of living the abundant life of knowing God through the study of scripture and obeying the call on his life with his wife, Tammy, by his side. This led him to his passion of using his artistic mind and talent to teach young and old alike rich, deep truths of the gospel in a simple and captivating way. Whether he had chalk and paper, a whiteboard, or just a listening ear, Phil was gifted with the ability to share stories that carried with them treasures sought after by the wisest of men.
Phil and Tammy had two children, Josh and Elizabeth, and countless spiritual children. Many of these stories are recorded in Nita Brainard’s recent book of their life story called, “Fishers of Men.” To support his family, Phil drove freight for UPS; his artwork also supplied on the side. Phil had created a type of metal engraving that is unique to him and became sought after in the hunting circles for his signature wildlife and old barn scenes. The family enjoyed many memories of hunting, fishing, camping in the deep, deep woods of Colorado mountains, and cross-country vacations and adventures. After retiring from UPS in 2016, Phil and Tammy moved to Valley City, ND, to partner with Josh in a snow removal business. This work allowed Phil and Tammy to be free in the summer to live their dream of traveling in the motorhome to Bible camps across the midwest sharing the gospel with children. During this time, he was also involved with the Gideons for the distribution of Bibles, as well as Bible studies in the community and local jail. Phil’s love for God spilled over to all of life: people, animals, trees, old barns and tractors, campfires, corn on the cob, books, banjo music, Phil loved it all. With that love, he touched many lives and left a mark that will only be measured in eternity.
Phil is survived by his wife of 43 years, Tammy (Cotton); his son, Josh and Joanna with their children Channing, Alan, and Jewel; and his daughter, Elizabeth with her daughters Sophia and Ella. Also survived by his parents, Jim and Marge (Kelly) Kleymann; brothers, Kelly (and Tammy), Joe (and Keenan), Tim (and Jodi), Jay (and Maureen); his sister, Lou Ann (and Steve Stensrud), and Tammy’s brother, Mick Cotton, and sister, Kim Engen; along with his beloved nieces and nephews.
Phil's favorite time of the year is the fall...dress accordingly to celebrate the season with him.
Visitation for Phil will be Thursday, August 29, 2024, from 5 - 7 PM, in Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead.
His funeral will be Friday, August 30, 2024, at 10:30 AM, at Meadowridge Bible Chapel, West Fargo, ND.
The graveside service will be Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 1 PM, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Omaha, NE, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 PM, at Emmanuel Fellowship, 8345 Crown Point Avenue, Omaha.
In Phil's memory, memorials are preferred to a Bible camp in your area or to The Gideons International.
August 26th, 2024
Celebration of Life:
*North Dakota Service*
8/29 Thursday 5-7 Visitation at
Korsmo Funeral Moorehead MN
8/30 Friday 10:30 Funeral & Lunch (Service will be live streamed)
Meadowridge Bible Chapel West Fargo, ND
*Omaha NE Service*
9/3 Celebration of Life and burial
Forest Lawn Cemetery
1:00 Graveside Service
2:00 Share Time
Cake & Coffee to follow
Location unknown at this time
