North Carolina Relief Effort

Our core team from Klean Home Detailing has been moved by the disaster that has recently impacted many in the wake of hurricane Helene.

In response, our core leadership team of three is planning to go to North Carolina Oct 12-19 to offer our manual labor along with whatever financial and material relief donations we are able to acquire before our departure. To that end, we are raising funds to help cover food, water, lodging, and supply expenses for the team. Also, we’ll take as much non-perishable food, tools and supplies that we can haul in our truck and trailer to leave behind for those who are still in need in North Carolina.

We are planning to purchase multiple generators, chainsaws, roofing/construction materials to leave in NC. Any remaining funds will be donated to the on-the-ground organizations we are working with.