North Carolina Relief Effort

Our core team from Klean Home Detailing has been moved by the disaster that has recently impacted many in the wake of hurricane Helene.
In response, our core leadership team of three is planning to go to North Carolina Oct 12-19 to offer our manual labor along with whatever financial and material relief donations we are able to acquire before our departure. To that end, we are raising funds to help cover food, water, lodging, and supply expenses for the team. Also, we’ll take as much non-perishable food, tools and supplies that we can haul in our truck and trailer to leave behind for those who are still in need in North Carolina.
We are planning to purchase multiple generators, chainsaws, roofing/construction materials to leave in NC. Any remaining funds will be donated to the on-the-ground organizations we are working with.
October 27th, 2024
Honored and Overwhelmed
Thank you for your gifts to support recovery from Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.
My good friends/co-workers Brian and Caden, my father-in-law Carl, and I recently returned from a week serving in Hendersonville, NC. It was an honor to bring and give as many tools and supplies as we could fit into our truck and trailer: 4 generators, 4 chainsaws, dozens of hand tools, 8 solar chargers, hundreds of batteries, 8 totes of warm clothes/blankets, carbon monoxide detectors, about 100lbs of food, and more. Your generous gifts are also providing portable heaters and additional generators purchased locally in the community. Many people have been and will continue to be cared for using these supplies.
Our team focused on:
Tree removal:
The storm had left uprooted trees and large branches precariously suspended over roads, driveways, and houses — at risk of falling with the next gust of wind. Our task was to use ladders, ropes, and chainsaws to remove the branches and trees, mitigating the future risk to life and property. This required a lot of creativity, guts and skill to carry out.
Roof tarping:
Many roofs were crushed and damaged by fallen trees and large branches. This left homes/buildings exposed to the elements and at risk of further water damage in any future rain. Our task was to climb on these roofs, remove any loose debris and secure large tarps over the damaged areas. This was a critical, though temporary fix to keep out the rain and weather until comprehensive repairs can be made.
Mud out/tear out and spraying fungicide:
Water damage from roof leaks and flooding left many homes and buildings in really bad shape. Now useless appliances, cabinets, furniture and other belongings needed to be removed and placed roadside for future disposal. It was also critical to tear out all the flooring, sheetrock and insulation in the damaged areas to expose any existing mold growth. These areas were then sprayed with a fungicide and left open to dry in the hopes of stopping any further mold growth.
We had the blessing of serving 10 different households in these capacities. It was overwhelming to get up close and personal with the challenges these families are facing. Hearing their stories of profound loss and devastation, and coming to terms with their situations leaves me speechless. Through hugs, tears and gifts of cookies and pumpkin bread they expressed deep gratitude for us being there.
The great need for volunteers, supplies and funds in western NC will continue for many months. Please continue to pray for these communities and consider more ways that you can give to support them.
If you’d like to get updates from folks on the ground, you can follow these pages:
- Ground Force Humanitarian Aid: https://www.facebook.com/GroundForceNGO
- United Carolinas Cavalry: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61566833185733
I will continue to stay in touch with our contacts in NC, keeping up-to-date on needs and progress. Feel free to reach out to me anytime to discuss ways you can get involved.
October 27th, 2024
October 18th, 2024
Thank you so much to everyone for your gifts towards this relief effort in North Carolina. It has been a blessing to serve here this week. We've been quite busy each day -- tarping roofs, clearing fallen trees, and attending to anything else that comes up. It has been humbling to have a front-row-seat -- seeing these hurricane survivors directly benefiting from YOUR generosity. God bless you for giving, for praying, and for sending us here!
See attached photos for a glimpse at what we have been up to.
We'll send a more detailed update after we return next week. Until then... Thank you!!!
October 9th, 2024
Thank you so much everyone for the generous gifts towards this effort. We are very encouraged and excited to be able to bless the people of NC with these gifts. Please keep spreading the word to your friends and families. We will receive our assignment this week to a project from the organization Baptists on Mission, which will give us some clarity about exactly what type of work we will be doing. We have been gifted some hand tools (axes, crowbars...), a chainsaw, first-aid kits, and some PPE to keep volunteers safe as they work. A family friend has let us borrow an enclosed trailer so we can haul extra supplies and tools to leave in NC. Along with the tools and equipment we already own, I have spent $900 to purchase PPE, hand tools and a used chainsaw. I will be purchasing additional items after we receive our specific assignment.
Remaining items needed to purchase:
Supplies to leave in NC: Chainsaws and chainsaw supplies, generators, non-perishable foods, baby formula, warm clothing for kids and adults, contractor garbage bags, batteries...
For our team to work with: 1 Chainsaw, 1 Generator, Contractor garbage bags, Wood lath and nails for tarping roofs, food and water for the week, money gift for the family we stay with so we aren’t a drain on their resources.
