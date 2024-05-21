Matthew Webler needs financial help

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $4,212
Campaign funds will be received by Jay Webler
My son, Matthew, was arrested on Dec 3rd 2021 for going into the Capitol on Jan 6th. As a result of his incarceration Matthew has lost his family and many of his possessions. This fundraiser is now for the purpose of helping him while he is in prison and for creating a savings to help him get on his feet when he is finally released.
Thank you and God Bless.
Happy Birthday, Matthew. Stay strong. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Matthew, here’s a little cash for your birthday coming up on the 6th. I learned about your birthday from the Patriot Mail Project. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 “Pour out your heart before Him, God is a refuge for us.” Psalm 62 Take heart, God sees you.
May God bless you. Ryan
You are in my prayers. Stay strong, much love brother
I am so sorry for the political persecution you are experiencing. It is not right in this land of the free and home of the brave. God help us all.
Well wishes to Matt. No one should have to suffer this kind of persecution. Ruby Ridge was not the first; Waco was not the worst. But we're still a little better off than living under Communism.
the feds!
So, So, Sorry - God Bless.
Lifting you up in prayer.
Please everyone- write to congress, write to the media, inform your friends and family- the political persecution MUST STOP.
I hope and pray that the days of reckoning come soon. Praying for you .
I pray for you and your family to become whole again and for justice to be served.
You are not alone
There are many people supporting you even if you don't know it. Hang in there. We will keep fighting with you.
What is happening to you and your family is a travesty. I wish I could send more. God bless and keep your spirist up -- you have more support than you know.
God bless you and your family!
Good luck, brother.
January 21st, 2025
We have been silent for awhile wondering which directions things will go. We are waiting to hear if Matthew is one of the J63r's that's going to be released. Because of this we have republished this campaign.
Jay Webler
May 21st, 2024
I am Jay Webler, Matthews father. It has come to my attention that I have not been doing updates as I should with this. For this I apologize profusely. When I started this campaign for my son I knew absolutely nothing about this process. Thankfully some have come to me and are educating me.
Matthew is still incarcerated at the Edgefield FCI, South Carolina He has been diligently studying the scriptures during his time their. He is supposed to be going to halfway house in the not to distant future, though we do not know when this is. There has been a mix up and I was just informed by Matthew that the problem has been resolved. He will notify my when the approval has gone through.
Matthew is extremely thankful for all the donations that have come through.
Again please forgive for my delinquency in getting this update out.
Jay Webler
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.