Help improve the lives of the Children at Kingdom

As the Christmas season approaches, I find myself reflecting on the challenges we face at Kingdom Lighters Children Center orphanage school and the tremendous opportunity we have to bring joy and relief to the lives of the children and staff who depend on us.

Our orphanage school is a beacon of hope for many children who have no other place to turn. However, we are currently facing financial challenges, especially with the Christmas season around the corner and the urgent need to pay teachers’ salaries. Our dedicated teachers are the backbone of this center, yet it has been difficult to meet their financial needs consistently.

We have been thinking deeply about how to address these challenges, and I believe setting up a https://Givesendgo.com account could be a practical and impactful solution. This platform would allow us to reach a broader audience, share our story, and rally support from people who care about helping children and improving lives.

I truly believe that together we can make a significant difference. Imagine how many lives we can touch by providing a memorable Christmas for the children and ensuring our teachers receive their well-deserved salaries.

With your help, we will work effectively and ensure transparency and accountability for every penny raised. Thank you so much for always supporting the children. We at Kingdom Lighters deeply appreciate your kindness and generosity.

With Warm regards we thank you and appreciate all and any help received to better the lives of these precious children who rely on the Kingdom Lighters Children’s Center Kagoma Nsanvu

Yours Truly Carmen Myers, on behalf of senior pastor and administrator, James Kambugu, Senior Pastor and Administrator of Kingdom Lighters Children Center

C7QW+86G, Uganda

+256 774 153646