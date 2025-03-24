Supporting Kim

Kim’s 15 Year Journey Fighting Cancer

My name is Sheryl and I am Kim’s mother. I am starting this fundraiser for Kim and her husband, Brian. They are continuing on a 15 year journey of treatment toward Kim becoming cancer-free.

At age 37, Kim was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer. Brian as pursuing a career in the Army. Their children were ages 4 and 2. The last15 years have included treatments at MD Anderson, Houston,TX and oncology management in Lawton(Ft. Sill), OK. Kim has managed to overcome multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments. She is miraculously still living and has been able to home school her children and keep them active in the community, sports, and church. They are now 19 and 17. These successes have been the result of many answered prayers. God has been with us every step of the way. And we can’t forget the support offered by family and friends.

At this time, Kim has several very stubborn small nodules in both lungs. She had been in a trial for the last year but it was not working and was stopped. She is now being added to a new trial that includes IV chemotherapy and pills. This opportunity also poses financial challenges for their family.

The trial requires all treatments be administered in Houston,TX. Treatments will occur weekly over 3 days for 4 weeks and then progress to every other week for an unspecified time. That will involve weekly trips by car from Lawton, OK to Houston, TX, (880 miles round trip) and 3 day stay in a hotel. With gas, meals, and hotels the cost of each trip is $950.00. The army benefits covered most of the trips while Brian was active duty. He has since retired and has a civilian job so the benefits have changed. Their insurance does reimburse a partial amount of the trips. They pay up front and receive the money after the trip. This fundraiser would help them be able to manage their budget while waiting to receive reimbursements.

The help we are asking for first of all is frequent prayers for success of the treatment and complete healing. That Kim will have manageable side effects. We also ask for prayers for our family to be strong through this trial and peace as we face these challenges.

If you are able to contribute financially, any amount is appreciated and will be applied to the expenses of these trips. This will ease the burden on the family budget and will provide some flexibility in the travel schedule if needed.

We are thankful to God and all of those that have helped on this journey. We will continue to fight and support Kim through this journey. In a way this trial allows Kim to give back to the medical community because this is research.

Thank you to all who provide prayers and financial contributions. God has been faithful to provide and we know He will continue to do so.



