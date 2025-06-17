Help Kim Fight Cancer With Strength And Grace

Hi, my name is Kim and I’m a retired Nurse with a heart full of gratitude and hope — even in the face of a new, unexpected battle. Just a few weeks ago I received a diagnosis of stage 2B cervical cancer. On June 9, I began an aggressive treatment plan that includes daily radiation and chemotherapy which will last for 6 to 8 weeks. As I walk through this journey, I am leaning on my faith and the kindness and support of others to carry me through the tough days.

Although I have Medicare, the reality is that it doesn’t cover everything.The out-of-pocket expenses are already significant, and that doesn’t include the many everyday challenges that come with treatment.

I’m already on a fixed retirement income, and by the end of the month, there is little to nothing left.

Your support would help ease the financial burden so I can focus on fighting this disease with strength, grace, and faith. Even if you can’t give, your prayers and shares mean the world to me.

I truly believe that God has me in the palm of His Hand, and that He will provide — often through the kindness of people like you. I’ve always taught my 3 girls, “God will fight the battle, but we have to first pick up the sword.”

Your kindness and consideration are greatly appreciated, thank you!

Kim Guy












