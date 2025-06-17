Campaign Image

Help Kim Fight Cancer With Strength And Grace

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $9,275

Campaign created by Kimberly Guy

Campaign funds will be received by Kimberly Guy

Hi, my name is Kim and I’m a retired Nurse with a heart full of gratitude and hope — even in the face of a new, unexpected battle. Just a few weeks ago I received a diagnosis of stage 2B cervical cancer. On June 9, I began an aggressive treatment plan that includes daily radiation and chemotherapy which will last for 6 to 8 weeks. As I walk through this journey, I am leaning on my faith and the kindness and support of others to carry me through the tough days.

Although I have Medicare, the reality is that it doesn’t cover everything.The out-of-pocket expenses are already significant, and that doesn’t include the many everyday challenges that come with treatment.

I’m already on a fixed retirement income, and by the end of the month, there is little to nothing left.

Your support would help ease the financial burden so I can focus on fighting this disease with strength, grace, and faith. Even if you can’t give, your prayers and shares mean the world to me.

I truly believe that God has me in the palm of His Hand, and that He will provide — often through the kindness of people like you. I’ve always taught my 3 girls, “God will fight the battle, but we have to first pick up the sword.”

Your kindness and consideration are greatly appreciated, thank you!

Kim Guy




Recent Donations
Show:
Franklin Jaeckle
$ 50.00 USD
21 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
7 days ago

Kimmie, I believe my modest donation will get you past the magic $10K mark! I hope this makes you a smile. Stay strong and I’ll say a prayer for you. Warmest Wishes, A Viva-Barnes Locals User

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Hannah Webb
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

David
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Bj
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Grace (unmerited favor) and Peace (cessation of againstness) to you through Jesus Christ.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Wilson
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

I saw your cause mentioned on Viva Frei on Rumble, I wish I could pay off the goal but here’s wishing you the best with what little I can contribute.

Gary Brown
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Douglas Witt
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Best..

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

God Bless

Thomas Daley
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 90.00 USD
10 days ago

Hope this donation will help -- Pray your treatment will be successful

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Thomas Bottenberg
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Love you Kimmy!

Liam Sturgess
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 64.00 USD
12 days ago

Updates

Update #3

July 8th, 2025

Week 5 has started with a few surprise twists. I had an MRI on Sunday and to my delight, it shows significant reduction of the tumor! Praise God! Monday I went for my 5th of 6 Chemo infusions. It was cancelled due to a pretty bad CBC result. I’m profoundly anemic, my immune system is almost non-existent, and I have a low platelet count. No wonder I’m so exhausted! They will try again next Tuesday. Monday, I’ll have my first internal radiation therapy, but it all hinges on my CBC levels. Pray that God helps my body recuperate to normal limits.  

Update Update #3 Image
Update #2

June 24th, 2025

3rd Chemo infusion complete, 3 to go! 3 more weeks of external radiation 5x wk, then it’s on to 4-5 sessions of internal radiation (you don’t want to know! Your prayers, well wishes and donations are helping me to handle this as stress free as possible. THANK YOU ALL! 

Update Update #2 Image
Week 2

June 17th, 2025

Second Chemo Session 5 hrs Complete! 6th Radiation Complete! 

Update Week 2 Image

