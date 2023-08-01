Support for Freedom Fighter Kimberly Neudorf

Goal:
Convicted For Daring to Question Government Direction in a "Free and Democratic Society"?
A Canadian wife, mother and home schooler of three was recently convicted and fined $37,000 plus costs, totalling $46,020, for organizing two peaceful demonstrations against provincial government-imposed restrictions on constitutionally enshrined Rights and Freedoms in 2020.
Specifically, in response to the Government’s reaction to Covid 19, in October/November 2020 Kimberly Neudorf organized two “Freedom Rallies” in Elgin County (Aylmer), Ontario Canada to protest what she and countless Ontarians believed was government overreach in denying freedom of assembly and movement. She was and remains very concerned for her children's future if governments at all levels can unilaterally strip freedoms away with the stroke of a pen. At the time, “Outside Gatherings” had imposed restrictions of 25 people and “Social Distancing” was a must.
During this period of restrictions, there were countless similar other community “gatherings” exceeding provincially mandated limits of similar protest or other causes like Black Lives Matter but enforcement of the new “law” was inconsistent across the province. Some people were charged and some not. Of those charged, various Crown Prosecutors dropped the majority of cases as pursuing a conviction as “not in the public interest”; not in Kimberly's case.
Aylmer was already a very much divided town with respect to the new regulations and the Aylmer Municipal Council was so frustrated with the Kimberly’s first protest of a few hundred people on 24 October, 2020 they declared a “State of Emergency” on 2 November, 2023 five days prior to her Second Rally thus placing the local constabulary on a heightened alert. No other provincial community went to this extreme regarding rallies or demonstrations.
On 7 November, 2023 the much hyped “Freedom Rally” attended by well over 1000 people took place with no discernable upset to the community save and except a short-lived disruption to normal traffic flow to facilitate a peaceful march through the community.
Almost 3 weeks later the local police charged Kimberly under the hilariously-named Re-opening Ontario Act with 2 counts of attending and 2 counts of organizing an outdoor gathering in contravention of the act. The minimum fines were $22,000 for these offences, and the maximum penalties were $220,000 with the possibility of jail time.
Across the country, most jurisdictions saw the egregiousness of such penalties, and offered plea deals for nominal charitable donations or a stay-of-charges. Kimberly refused to plead guilty to something she was not guilty of, no matter the deal offered. Several rogue courts, with rogue prosecutors with seemingly personal scores to settle, went after every pound of flesh they could extract from these “super-spreader” lawbreakers. The Elgin County jurisdiction was one of these.
Kimberly was convicted on all counts, and on July 26th was sentenced to pay $37,000 plus victim surcharge.
The prosecutor and the justice of the peace made very pointed comments about this $37,000 fine being set in order to send a strong message of deterrence to anyone in the future that might seek to organize a protest like this. We can’t think of anything more worthwhile than to stand up to this court and say "Not on your life! You will not deter freedom loving people from opposing your tyranny: not with fines, jail-time or any other threats". The state would like nothing more than for freedom-loving "fringe-minority” folks to look at a verdict and fines like Kimberly’s and cower in fear and/or defeat. Imagine the message sent to the state if hundreds of people contributed a small amount to quickly pay off this fine? It would send a signal that we’re not afraid, and we’re no longer a "fringe minority". Comments in a recent National Post article clearly demonstrate how the tides have turned: Stay-at-home Ontario mom fined $37K for organizing anti-restrictions COVID protests .
Furthermore, it would send a strong message to the future brave men and women that you won’t have to stand alone in being brave – we are a community that has each other’s backs. "Doing what is right is always worth the cost": Kimberly said this from the very beginning.
Kimberly and her husband were able to pay the legal costs for her unjust conviction. Despite vicious independence, Kimberly has been humbled by the recent show of support and expressed wishes to contribute to the covering of these egregious fines and appreciates all the support while she continues her fight (along with countless others) for the Freedoms her children and All Canadians should be able to count on as inviolable.
I believe we met at the service outside at the church, when l drove across country in April 2021 to see what they were doing to my country. God bless you+yours ❤️🙏👊✊️🙏 ❤️
We the people are free to address our grievance to the government who we pay for!
All the best to you. Thank you for being a strong voice.
✝️
Thank you for your courage.
Sending gratitude and best wishes to you and your family.
October 9th, 2024
Hello! :)
I wanted to update everyone here about the staying of my 2 other charges that I had in Welland County. I had the exact same charges there as in Aylmer. Although, I did not host the freedom rally there as I did in Aylmer -- contrary to what even Aylmer police wanted to help Welland confirm. This time around I was still committed to going to trial complete with Charter challenge if necessary but this time it would have been without a lawyer. You can imagine that that would have been quite entertaining for everyone but difficult. Since justice is mostly only political in this Country I'm certain that in my case it wouldn't matter if I had a lawyer or not. Even though I still have things to say in court I am thankful that at least for these charges it is over. Going over past events like this from so long ago is very tiring and I am happy to move on and see what is next. I am sure that in the future there will be something that I can do with what happened in Aylmer and I am looking forward to that. Below I will post what I said on social media about how the staying of my charges in Welland went about. I hope you are all enjoying this gorgeous Autumn!
In freedom and also love to you and your families,
Kimberly
My social media post about the Welland charges:
Good news! My 2 charges for Welland County have been stayed.
The story:
Charged May 5 2021 when I spoke in Saint Catherines at their freedom rally May 1, 2021. Since then I’ve bounced between many different court meetings: speak to ones, JPTs, back to speak to ones, set a date etc. It’s been so long that my Crown Prosecutor, Marie Strub now no longer even works at the Welland County court.
I didn’t know if we’d have to start all over again when they got a new Crown Prosecutor. Also, the court didn’t know who it was going to be for quite a long time. At my last court date the JP said that I was to reach out and come to an agreement with my new Crown Prosecutor or we would finally schedule a date for trial on September 10.
I don’t know about you but I’ve had enough of this zoom court stuff. Convenience isn’t necessarily best! I decided to go in person to meet my new Crown Prosecutor on the drop-in date for self represented people such as myself. So September 3 I went in to Welland County court to meet with my new Crown Prosecutor.
When we got there the police insisted that I was supposed to have scheduled an appointment but I showed them the email reply I received that said we could drop in - it was a lot of work talking to them! I told them that I actually drove there from New Brunswick just for this. He couldn’t believe it but he did get me in right away which was fantastic. The police all kept saying that the Crown Prosecutor was new and just started but I knew that since of course they were replacing Marie.
My new Crown Prosecutor was a breath of fresh air, let me tell you!
I explained that I was there to work something out before our next court date in which we would schedule trial. Of course I had plenty prepared to present to her on why my charges should be dropped as we worked something out. However, none of it was needed as she looked at my summonses and saw the date. She expressed that it wasn’t in the court’s interest to pursue something so long ago and we agreed. I didn’t even need to present her with any of my information in order to ask her to drop the charges. It was really something speaking with her because this was the first person in the justice system that didn’t seem to have any underlying agenda or angle. Very refreshing. She was a happy person and said that hopefully lockdowns don’t happen again so we don’t have to do this! Amazing.
Of course she wanted me to plead guilty and make a peace bond in which I did nothing - no fines or anything - but I explained that I wasn’t guilty so I couldn’t do that. She said that it was my right to pursue trial of course. I told her that an option, for instance, would be to stay the charges like they did with me in London, Ontario and then we get the same result but I don’t have to plead guilty. And she went with that! It was that easy. Yay! It’s about time reason prevailed.
She sent me a follow up email to confirm that all would be stayed on September 10.
I thought for sure that anyone with charges like mine would also be stayed on that day. However, I was the very last person on the docket and all the other defence lawyers had left by then and so none of them know what happened with my charges! I usually stay and watch the other proceedings when I have a court date just so I know what’s going on with people in my boat. It’s too bad they didn’t! If you know anyone in Welland County with charges like mine (I’m certain there are as I was at the meeting) they should be made aware of what happened to me. Let them know!
In spite of the overbearing involvement of the Aylmer police in trying to paint some warped picture of me in my disclosure for Welland I’m happy to say it was fruitless! That rare and sorely missed common sense prevailed in Welland despite its complete absence in Aylmer and Elgin County. What a spectacle Aylmer and the Elgin County court have made of themselves!
February 11th, 2024
Good Morning, Everyone!
Thank you all for coming by this page and for your support. I wanted to clarify with some more information about my sentencing here: https://kimberlyneudorf.com/interviews-post-aylmer-freedom-rally-charges/ The "victim surcharge" (whatever that is) came to just under $10,000 and that is why the total of my charges for the Aylmer rallies total $46,020.
I still have not been to trial for speaking in Saint Catharines, May 2021. That will be coming up at some point, I imagine. You can see my speech for that here: https://kimberlyneudorf.com/original-freedom/ and of course all of the Aylmer rallies here: https://kimberlyneudorf.com/category/aylmer/ My blog is not well organized but I did put most of the information down there during the years of being in court as well as plenty of question and answer email and replies to the Aylmer Express and other media.
I was really pleased to be able to chat on the phone with Maxime Bernier last week. We had met previously when he visited New Brunswick (where I live now). We've both had numerous charges under the Re-Opening Ontario Act, and it has been very encouraging and helpful to keep in touch and share information related to these charges. I have decided to represent myself for the remainder of my court appearances for charges I’m still facing for speaking in Saint Catharines, ON. Since I've already invested well over $10,000 in legal fees for the Aylmer charges and conviction, I will have to try to self-represent going forward. We were prepared for costs; we looked at them as a necessary Investment in the quest for liberty - there is always a cost to remain free. As a family we value taking personal responsibility for our choices. It’s been an honour to have Max and many others stand alongside us, supporting us in freedom and allowing us to follow through not just with words but with action. The fact that this Give-Send-Go even exists and you are here reading my update shows how when we act courageously we are not alone and that without coercion people will freely give to invest in a future that they want to live in. That is why we firmly stand against tyranny - even a shade that may suit us! This is real freedom. Small government that leaves us alone allowing a free market (we are all essential!), sound money, personal responsibility, less tax or no tax so we can keep our own money to invest in what is best for our family. I'm excited for that.
The biggest news to date is that I was fortunate to have The Democracy Fund explore the possibility of appealing my sentence. They ordered the transcript of sentencing day and looked into it and found no grounds for appeal.
"We’ve reviewed the transcripts of the sentencing portion of your case (attached). Unfortunately, we don’t see any grounds for a sentence appeal.
"Her Worship Hampson considers Ms. Rumpal's 59(2) submissions and applies them according to Pelham, and in the 'interests of justice' confirms her decision to impose the $25,000 on the 2nd conviction as organizer because the community was so heavily affected, disrupted, and divided. Pelham provides that the 'consideration of the community protected by the relevant public welfare legislation' must be considered when sentencing.
"The ROA 10(3) states that accelerating fines are permitted under specific circumstances and Mr. Huber successfully argued with reasons of the financial impact on the community.
"As the grounds for a sentence appeal must be an error of principle or demonstrably unfit, I don’t think that this would be a successful appeal for us to take on. Considering the amount of cost of the trial transcripts—it would be a significant amount of sunk costs—as trial transcripts are required for a sentence appeal. This is why we wanted to review the reasons for sentence prior to launching an appeal—we didn’t want you or us to spend several thousand dollars on transcripts for something that has a very low chance of success."
I really appreciate this examination into my case by the Democracy Fund. It was generous and I am very fortunate! This is an example of what their donations fund from time to time. In this case, looking into an appeal for me!
My good friend summed it up this way: "The application of politically influenced Law Enforcement and Crown attorneys is what caused both your and Trinity Bible's cases to have NO chance at a positive outcome. In fact, persecution was their one and only determined objective. Your faux "judge" and Crown attorney said so in guised rhetoric like "send a message"." Isn't that the truth.
This is a link to the transcript from my sentencing day: https://kimberlyneudorf.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Kimberly-NEUDORF-Sentencing-Day-Transcript.pdf I haven't read it so I'm not sure if they included my LOLs and hahas that they referred to in the National Post article. I have addressed my giggling in the blog post during my sentencing at the top of this post. I didn't earn the nickname 'Chuckles Charlton' for no reason. Contrary to any misconceptions, it doesn't imply that I am disrespectful, insincere, or view things as trivial and unimportant; quite the opposite, in fact. We will laugh in the face of stupidity and tyranny because it is absolutely backward, illogical and absolutely ridiculous!
In light of the ruling about the Emergencies Act in Ottawa I also emailed the Democracy Fund to ask if this would affect me at all because of the fact that Aylmer declared a state of emergency. We were wondering ourselves and I received many messages from people that were also wondering! This is what Democracy Fund said:
"Totally worth asking about, and you aren't alone.
"Unfortunately the Emergencies Act ruling only applies to charges directly under that act or related to the events in Ottawa. Even then, we have clients with criminal charges stemming from that protest that still won't be dismissed or withdrawn.
"That hearing was a benefit almost solely to the people with bank account seizures and other unwarranted searches, seizures, or other actions.
"We have a mosaic of emergency laws in Canada and especially Ontario, one of the most regulated places on Earth. Unfortunately, there just isn't a legal connection between your charges (the Act they are under) and the federal Emergencies Act. We have to keep in mind that Ontario had its own Acts in place, as did municipalities, as you noted."
I'm very grateful for the network of people that I've been able to connect with because of standing for our fundamental freedoms. That has been the greatest gift of all! That in itself should be a great encouragement for everyone stepping up in the future for whatever battle is next. Courage begets courage. As more people refuse to give up their God given fundamental freedoms totalitarian government will not be able to exist here.
November 12th, 2023
Thank you all so much for your support! I even received a call this week from a prayer partner assigned to me by Give Send Go, and they left a thoughtful and encouraging message and prayed. Thank you very much!
Can you imagine that three years ago, we had such a big and important protest against overreaching government mandates? I never imagined that the fight would be so long. I suppose that my naïveté put me in a fresh and positive position to take this on! I remember my first court date. I thought that that day was going to be the day - that I was going to have my day in court and we were going to decide right there and move on. Ha! How much I've learned since then!
One of the best things that has happened because of tyranny has certainly been to have met so many brave, thoughtful, responsible, and sincere people. New friends and acquaintances that we can truly count on within the most ridiculous and horrid circumstances. Three years ago, I had the opportunity to chat with a couple of new friends on their podcast that I met because of our rallies. We discussed the Aylmer rallies and the whole experience. If you'd like, you can listen to it too!
This is the link (for some reason the letter 'o' gets cut off of the word 'video' in the address. Just add it back in followed by a forward slash '/' and it should take you there.):
https://www.bitchute.com/videGL8CAavEX774/
I hope that you are having a wonderful November so far and thanks again for your help and all you are personally doing standing for our freedom every day.
All the best to you and your family!
Kimberly
