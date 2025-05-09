Killing Kenosha - A Documentary of the 2020 Civil Unrest

Killing Kenosha: A Gripping Documentary of the 2020 Civil Unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin

The 48 hours from the police shooting of Jacob Blake to the shootings of Kyle Rittenhouse.

WHY I'M MAKING THIS FILM

The 2020 Kenosha unrest was one of the most video-recorded events in history, thanks mainly to cell phone cameras. However, because of mainstream media misinformation and Big Tech algorithms, many Americans are still totally ignorant of what actually happened. The whole story of the 2020 Keosha unrest must be told and understood to prevent such tragedies from repeating.

WHY I NEED YOUR HELP

Even though "Killing Kenosha" has all the aspects of a Netflix blockbuster (drama, crime, horror), it has not been a lucrative endeavor for independent creators like me. YouTube demonetizes independent videos covering controversial, violent events such as this. Nevertheless, I've continued to research and edit this project myself passionately for almost five years, and I need your support to complete the film in time for the 5-year anniversary, August 25, 2025.

Your money will go towards the following tasks.

(1) RESEARCH

I've logged hundreds of hours of material but there are still hundreds more that need to be watched and logged. I don't want to miss anything. Please help me hire help.

(2) EDITING, EDITING, EDITING

Thanks to all the videos recorded, we can tell the whole story without the cable news spin. But it takes a lot of work to collect, organize, and weave together thousands of hours of material into a compelling feature film.

(3) HIGH-QUALITY CONTENT

Acquiring the best quality video, including never-before-seen material.

Please contact me if you have any photos or videos in Kenosha between Aug. 22 and Aug. 26, 2020. I'm constructing a film entirely from images and sound recorded in Kenosha during that period. Any help is sincerely appreciated.

Thank you for your support,

Matt Orfalea