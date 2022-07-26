Killing Cancer, Not Ann

Dear family & friends,

We are launching this campaign for our dearest sister and daughter, Ann (Jaminet) Heine. Having lived a vibrant, health-conscious life, Ann was very dismayed to be diagnosed with breast cancer (including some lymph nodes) in March 2022.Subsequent testing revealed metastasis to some bones, so it is classified as stage 4.





Ann is the faithful wife to her husband, Brian, and loving mother of 3 beautiful children, Paula, Josie, and Vincent. She is the glue and heart of the Heine household. Ann is a graduate of Franciscan University. After college, Ann taught at The Highlands School in Irving, TX, where she became engaged to Brian, who was acquiring his masters degree at the University of Dallas. They moved to Washington, near Brian’s family, where Ann has been a busy wife, homeschooling mom, and active parishioner at Holy Rosary.Running a family while battling cancer is a daunting task. It takes time, energy, and money. Financial gifts to Ann will go a long way in bringing peace to the family and easing the stress of paying for treatments and expenses that we anticipate will continue for at least the coming year.





What will your donation cover? Ann has set up a dedicated medical expense account, into which your donation will go. She wants to use the best treatments in the conventional and natural medicine worlds that are best for her situation. As anyone who has battled cancer knows, insurance only goes so far.This fund will cover the copays for seeing specialists, such as her integrative oncologist, and expensive tests and scans to monitor the status of her tumors. In addition, Ann sees specialists and uses tests and therapies not covered by insurance. In some cases, these require travel. She is devoted to shrinking the tumors, supporting her body’s immune system, and detoxing her body.She follows a daily regime of prayer, exercise, organic foods, supplements, and other therapies such as intermittent fasting and infrared sauna. Ann has done much research and continues to investigate natural supportive therapies to give her body every chance to fight off cancer without killing off her immune system.Her goal is to Kill Cancer, Not Ann!





Above all, please consider supporting Ann with your prayers. We know how precious the Lord is to Ann, and your prayers will surround her with His warmth and love. Her main prayer request right now is for healing, of course, and for increased trust - trust in God's providential, healing love through it all. A quote from St. Padre Pio helps ground her: Pray, Hope, and Don't Worry. Kindly consider praying the following prayer (Ann says it daily).

Heavenly Father, I call on You right now in a special way.It is through Your power that Ann was created.Every breath she takes, every morning she wakes, and every moment of every hour, she lives under Your power.

Father, we ask You now to touch Ann with that same power: for if You created her from nothing, You can certainly recreate her. Fill her with the healing power of Your Spirit. Cast out anything that should not be in her.Mend what is broken. Root out any unproductive cells. Open any blocked arteries or veins and rebuild any damaged areas. Remove all inflammation and cleanse any infection.

Let the warmth of Your healing love pass through Ann’s body to make new any unhealthy areas so that her body will function the way You created it to function.

And Father, restore Ann to full health in mind, body, and spirit, so she may serve You the rest of her life. I ask this through Christ, Our Lord. Amen. (Printed with permission from Heavenly Father Prayer Card. For copies please go to www.HeavenlyFatherCard.org)

St. Peregrine, patron saint of persons suffering from cancer, pray for us!

St. Padre Pio, pray for us!

Blessed Mother Mary, pray for us!

Come, Lord Jesus, may the healing light of your Holy Spirit SURGE through Ann’s body!





Thank you for your support and generosity! For updates, follow this campaign on GiveSendGo.

Please consider a small donation to GiveSendGo. Aside from the processing fee paid to a financial institution to send the money, these fine folks take NO percentage of your donation.