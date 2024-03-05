Campaign Image

Kilian vs CPSO Legal Fund

Goal:

 CAD $20,000

Raised:

 CAD $3,685

Campaign created by Dr Rochagné Kilian

Dr. Rochagné Kilian, a compassionate and dedicated physician, is currently facing an unjust investigation by her regulatory body, the CPSO due to her steadfast commitment to upholding the core tenets of medical ethics. These include championing informed consent, respecting patient autonomy, and maintaining the confidentiality and privilege of patient information.

Despite her unwavering dedication to providing quality healthcare, Dr. Kilian finds herself entangled in a legal battle, with her pro bono lawyer, Mr Paul Slansky, tirelessly defending her case. Dr Kilian has been unable to earn an income due to the unjust "temporary suspension" of her license since October of 2021. The only steps left in this 2&½ yr legal battle, is to file an appeal in the Supreme Court of Canada.

The financial burden of filing fees and legal expenses is weighing heavily on her, and this is where your support comes in. By contributing to this fundraiser, you can help Dr. Kilian continue her fight for justice, ensuring that healthcare professionals like her can practice with integrity and prioritize patient well-being without fear of unjust repercussions. Share this campaign widely to amplify the call for support and donate now at givesendgo.com/KilianvsCPSO.

Together, let's stand up for medical ethics and secure a fair outcome for Dr. Kilian.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
5 days ago

Andy
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

This shows how tyranical governments, judiciaries and health bureaucracies have become. If the Supreme Court rules against Dr Kilian, we are all subjected to this tyranny,

Joel Margaret Sussmann
$ 50.00 CAD
4 months ago

God Bless Your Humanity, Perseverance and Courage! As Winston Churchill famously said: Never Never Never Give Up!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
4 months ago

Stay strong. I refused to get the toxic Covid-19 vaccine.

Andrea Scholten
$ 100.00 CAD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 475.00 CAD
5 months ago

Aziza
$ 50.00 CAD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
5 months ago

Rock on! Good luck in the Supreme Court!

John
$ 500.00 CAD
5 months ago

We'll be praying for your eventual success as well as your personal emotional and spiritual well being. May the Lord bless you for your stand.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
5 months ago

Deb from B.C.

Steve Summers
$ 100.00 CAD
7 months ago

A great admirer of Rochagne and family
$ 150.00 CAD
9 months ago

Sending our best from south of the border. God speed. Keep on keeping on.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
9 months ago

Lisa from small town Ontario
$ 40.00 CAD
9 months ago

Hard to believe this is happening to our courageous doctors. All we can do is support each other and hope for accountability and justice.

Y and J Cunnington
$ 100.00 CAD
9 months ago

Good luck to you in your legal fight.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
9 months ago

Thank you! I admire your courage and perseverance.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
9 months ago

DrJ
$ 250.00 CAD
9 months ago

Respect for your integrity and determination!

Adam & Sonia Smart
$ 200.00 CAD
9 months ago

Vinod Nair
$ 500.00 CAD
9 months ago

