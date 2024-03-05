Kilian vs CPSO Legal Fund

Goal:
CAD $20,000
Raised:
CAD $3,685
Dr. Rochagné Kilian, a compassionate and dedicated physician, is currently facing an unjust investigation by her regulatory body, the CPSO due to her steadfast commitment to upholding the core tenets of medical ethics. These include championing informed consent, respecting patient autonomy, and maintaining the confidentiality and privilege of patient information.
Despite her unwavering dedication to providing quality healthcare, Dr. Kilian finds herself entangled in a legal battle, with her pro bono lawyer, Mr Paul Slansky, tirelessly defending her case. Dr Kilian has been unable to earn an income due to the unjust "temporary suspension" of her license since October of 2021. The only steps left in this 2&½ yr legal battle, is to file an appeal in the Supreme Court of Canada.
The financial burden of filing fees and legal expenses is weighing heavily on her, and this is where your support comes in. By contributing to this fundraiser, you can help Dr. Kilian continue her fight for justice, ensuring that healthcare professionals like her can practice with integrity and prioritize patient well-being without fear of unjust repercussions. Share this campaign widely to amplify the call for support and donate now at givesendgo.com/KilianvsCPSO.
Together, let's stand up for medical ethics and secure a fair outcome for Dr. Kilian.
This shows how tyranical governments, judiciaries and health bureaucracies have become. If the Supreme Court rules against Dr Kilian, we are all subjected to this tyranny,
God Bless Your Humanity, Perseverance and Courage! As Winston Churchill famously said: Never Never Never Give Up!!!
Stay strong. I refused to get the toxic Covid-19 vaccine.
Rock on! Good luck in the Supreme Court!
We'll be praying for your eventual success as well as your personal emotional and spiritual well being. May the Lord bless you for your stand.
Deb from B.C.
Sending our best from south of the border. God speed. Keep on keeping on.
Hard to believe this is happening to our courageous doctors. All we can do is support each other and hope for accountability and justice.
Good luck to you in your legal fight.
Thank you! I admire your courage and perseverance.
Respect for your integrity and determination!
