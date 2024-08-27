Supporting Kierstan Anderson RSD

When Kierstan was in 9th grade, she was at band camp and rolled her right ankle. We could not have known how that moment would change her life and alter her life’s dreams forever. The pain Kierstan felt from the ankle quickly became inconsistent with the ankle injury and the pain began to radiate through her entire foot. As the days ticked by the pain increased, she could not put any pressure on her foot, and if anything including water, bed sheets, or a person touched her foot it caused excruciating pain. Kierstan went from crutches to a wheelchair. She had one doctor tell her she was being dramatic and just needed to use her foot. She was eventually referred to a specialist in Louisville who evaluated the now disfigured foot and diagnosed her with RSD. Three spinal blocks and six months later she could finally use her foot again and put the wheelchair away…

Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD) also referred to as Chronic Reginal Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is a disorder of the nervous system. To explain simplistically, her nerves constantly send pain signals (in error) to the brain. The signal is so real the brain can, and in Kierstan’s case does cause the body to swell to protect the (injured) area. The pain associated with RSD/CRPS is rated at the top of the McGill Pain Scale, it ranks as more painful then cancer, amputation, and child birth. Typically RSD/CRPS is confined to an extremity, however in rare cases in can spread to the entire body including internal organs.

This is where Kierstan’s story resumes. During the late summer of 2013 Kierstan’s RSD resurfaced. This time there was no injury causing the pain and it was her left foot that was affected by the RSD rather than her right. She went back into remission after about 6 months but the following spring she showed signs of a return in both feet and she was starting to experience pain in her back as well. By the summer of 2015 Kierstan’s RSD had spread throughout her entire body causing pain that is so intense her body locks up and/or convulses as if she is having a seizure. Kierstan describes her pain as a burning, pulling, static, stabbing sensation. She often says it feels as if Satan himself has stabbed through her spinal column with a flaming sword and is trying to pull her apart piece by piece.

Kierstan’s family doctor referred her to the Cleveland Clinic in 2015 where she remained a patient for 4 years with no success. In June, 2019 she had a trial run with an implant in her spine. This implant had an 85% success rate but was a complete failure for Kierstan. Her body reacted in ways her doctors had not seen before, including her body being thrown into a major flare that left her unable to be alone and unable to take care of normal daily life functions including using the restroom.

Many years, many treatments, and many hard days have passed. Kierstan has long since given up on a normal life and has accepted the idea that she will never be able to do the things she dreams of. As a mom it has been heartbreaking watching this disease steal Kierstan’s youth and her happiness. It robbed her of her senior year of high school, her ability to attend college, her ability to work and be self-supportive and it is robbing her from being able to enjoy motherhood.

There is one type of treatment that has shown to be effective in the treatment of RSD/CRPS. Ketamine. Kierstan had not wanted to go this route because she was afraid it would cause issues for any children she might have. She put the idea on the back burner and learned to exist in the constant state of pain.

Kierstan now has two beautiful babies, and she longs to “do the little things” with them. The things other moms take for granted. The following are Kierstan’s words:

I was asked to describe my RSD in my own words. I will be honest that is hard to do. It feels like I’m being asked to open up about something that I hide and don’t let a lot of people see, because they never take the time to truly understand.

Chronic pain is a silent killer. No one can see it, so people think you’re faking it. You’re just seeking attention. It’s not that bad. It not only affects you physically but mentally also.



"Being a mom is all I am. I don’t have hobbies. I’ve never had a job. It is all I can do to take care of my kids, because that has to be done. Everything else is a want and my body is taxed out after the kids.



The best way I can explain it is you have ten skittles. Taking care of the kids takes five away. Then you must keep the house clean for the kids, that takes 3 more skittles. The cooking takes the last two. If I want to go out and make a memory with my kids, I have to not cook and use those two skittles for the fun activity. It’s a give and take and I only have so many skittles.



I love being a mom, but we all know there is always mom guilt. I feel like I’m not doing enough in their lives. I can’t do all the fun stuff. I can barely get on the floor and play with them. I get angry at every mom who can play with their babies. I miss their milestones. I can’t be the mom I want to be and do what I’m supposed to be able to do because of my body.



My daughter wants to play but doesn’t understand why mommy can’t run and play at the park, or go on a bike ride, or go roller skating. Why can’t mommy take her on a hike through the woods or play tennis with her. Her mommy can’t even sit on her floor and play barbies… My one-year-old son loves to play also but that requires sitting on the floor and letting him crawl on me. I can only tolerate the pain for so long before I have to rest and not move. The sadness in their eyes, the way Maverick clings to me as if trying to keep me on the floor with him breaks my heart a little more each and every day.



I get angry. I get sad. I cry. I try. And I have come to realize I need to try the ketamine treatments for my kids. I want to be a mom they have memories with and not the mom that can only watch them as they make their own memories."



If you know Kierstan, you may not even realize she is fighting such a tremendous battle. She hides her pain and rarely lets anyone see her cry. She may look like she’s just fine but on the inside she is in a battle for her life. She has to fight each and every minute of each and every day.

This is why we are asking for your help. Ketamine is not covered by insurance because it is still considered an experimental treatment. Her pain doctor has been successfully using Ketamine to treat RSD and CRPS since 2009 and we are confident if we can raise the funds to get her treatment that it will improve her quality of life, it will give her the opportunity to make those memories with her babies… and her husband.

The treatment is $900.00 per day. The doctor has discounted her treatments ($600.00/day) because her husband is in the Navy and because he truly wants her to have this treatment. The current plan is for a Ketamine IV drip for about 4 hours a day the first 5 days. The doctor will evaluate her progress and determine how to move forward after the first week. Some patients only need that one week, others need additional treatment as often as every other month, or some just one treatment a year. Kierstan’s body will determine how often she needs the Ketamine treatments. We are hoping to raise enough for 3 weeks of treatment and see how her body does.

We are asking you to consider donating to her future. Every dollar helps to make this treatment a reality. We are also asking you to share this fundraiser and tell people how you know Kierstan (if you know her personally) and tell people about her fight. It is our hope that by sharing her story it will help raise awareness for silent disorders that steal peoples lives.

This mama will be doing everything possible for my baby to get this treatment and I thank you for considering donating to her future.

Thank you so very much,

Dawn VanTassell – Kierstan’s mom.



