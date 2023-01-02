Teaching Kids to Praise God

RAISING UP KIDS TO BUILD GOD'S KINGDOM!

We train kids, wherever God sends us, to be God’s praisers and Kingdom builders. We invite you to invest with us in our kids through your prayers and financial support.

I am Dr. David Knauss, and along with my wonderful wife Joanne, we are God’s full-time praise music missionaries, traveling 9 out of 12 months of the year. Our mission is an amazing Scripture, Psalm 8:2, which says that kids’ perfected praises build God’s Kingdom and displace evil. We invest in our kids to be musician-warriors.

When our kids praise, whether in the physical or spiritual, in the visible or invisible, nearby or on the other side of the world, they build God’s Kingdom and bring goodness and hope to our world. Psalm 149 is a great description of how this happens.

We not only teach music, but use music to teach God’s Word. As you support our ministry, know that everything you give goes to preserve God’s Word in future generations.

We invite you to invest with us through your prayers and financial support. We thank you from the depths of our hearts and declare 100-fold blessings returned to you!

Music that praises the Lord and extols His Attributes is powerful beyond all limits!

UPDATE 1: Just thought we'd take a moment to share our praises with you. We are blessed to see daily how God turns little into big, just like He did with five loaves and 2 fishes. For instance, it costs more money to travel to our FL semester than what we receive for the whole semester. Plus, we provide about 45 snacks to kids each week, consisting of one fruit, one snack bag, and one sweet. And we purposefully bless and serve each family that hosts us. But there is never a deficit. We are full and flowing over with thankfulness. "Thank You, Faithful and True Lord, for all Your wonderful supply."

Thanks to all who support our ministry of teaching kids to praise the Lord, and we declare blessings upon you: "May the Lord turn all your smalls into large, and your larges into even larger."

UPDATE 2: My wife and I privately donated money to a ministry that is looking toward purchasing more barred instruments for more kids to praise the Lord with playing and singing. The very next day, we received form a donor the exact amount of money to the penny for purchasing instruments for our ministry. PRAISE THE LORD!