Organ Donor Support

I'd like you to meet Charles Taylor Hughes, the hero of this story. Taylor has proven to be an extraordinary young man as he has already sacrificed a major portion of this life to physically taking care of his Granny after her stroke until her death (8 years). Taylor lost his uncle 1 year ago to kidney disease. So he has seen the terrible painful decline this causes. So God inspired him to give a kidney to a close family friend, Melissa, who was suffering from kidney failure. Her only chance at long term life was a live donor.

His heart is as big as the state of Texas. I can't help but love him as a second mom.



He's a hardworking individual, however this surgery will put him out of work for more than just 4-6 weeks. His current job requires him to lift 70 lbs multiple times during is shift. He won't be able to lift that amount of weight for 6 months without causing a hernia. Here's a link to his Facebook page to hear from him directly: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/16ov3rHdXb/

I am asking for you to help him out a little if you could please. If everyone pitches in a little he'll be able to keep up with his bills. He had not planned on the extended time out of work. He was told 4-6 weeks based on a normal activity level, not a superman activity level. Every dollar counts, so please donate to this courageous, extradordinary young man.



