Campaign Image

Organ Donor Support

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $485

Campaign created by susan riles

Campaign funds will be received by Charles Taylor Hughes

Organ Donor Support

I'd like you to meet Charles Taylor Hughes, the hero of this story.  Taylor has proven to be an extraordinary young man as he has already sacrificed a major portion of this life to physically taking care of his Granny after her stroke until her death (8 years).  Taylor lost his uncle 1 year ago to kidney disease. So he has seen the terrible painful decline this causes.  So God inspired him to give a kidney to a close family friend, Melissa, who was suffering from kidney failure.  Her only chance at long term life was a live donor. 

His heart is as big as the state of Texas.  I can't help but love him as a second mom.

He's a hardworking individual, however this surgery will put him out of work for more than just 4-6 weeks.  His current job requires him to lift 70 lbs multiple times during is shift.  He won't be able to lift that amount of weight for 6 months without causing a hernia.  Here's a link to his Facebook page to hear from him directly:  https://www.facebook.com/share/p/16ov3rHdXb/

I am asking for you to help him out a little if you could please.  If everyone pitches in a little he'll be able to keep up with his bills.  He had not planned on the extended time out of work.  He was told 4-6 weeks based on a normal activity level, not a superman activity level.  Every dollar counts, so please donate to this courageous, extradordinary young man.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

jen
$ 75.00 USD
7 days ago

Taylor, you are awesome. Love you.

Helen Combs
$ 75.00 USD
7 days ago

Taylor , you are the best !!!! May God bless and keep you !

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
13 days ago

Julie Horton
$ 20.00 USD
13 days ago

A beautiful gift of life❤️

Michelle burell
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

You are a beautiful soul for listening to God and choosing to follow his lead when you decide to donate for a friend/family. A lot of people wouldn't do that.

Alisha and Tucker
$ 15.00 USD
15 days ago

We are Praying for you Taylor! 🙏🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Very proud of you Taylor. Be alert and of Sober mind as it says in scripture. God set this up. He will carry you the whole way.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo