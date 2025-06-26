Organ Donor Support

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $485
Campaign funds will be received by Charles Taylor Hughes
I'd like you to meet Charles Taylor Hughes, the hero of this story. Taylor has proven to be an extraordinary young man as he has already sacrificed a major portion of this life to physically taking care of his Granny after her stroke until her death (8 years). Taylor lost his uncle 1 year ago to kidney disease. So he has seen the terrible painful decline this causes. So God inspired him to give a kidney to a close family friend, Melissa, who was suffering from kidney failure. Her only chance at long term life was a live donor.
His heart is as big as the state of Texas. I can't help but love him as a second mom.
He's a hardworking individual, however this surgery will put him out of work for more than just 4-6 weeks. His current job requires him to lift 70 lbs multiple times during is shift. He won't be able to lift that amount of weight for 6 months without causing a hernia. Here's a link to his Facebook page to hear from him directly: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/16ov3rHdXb/
I am asking for you to help him out a little if you could please. If everyone pitches in a little he'll be able to keep up with his bills. He had not planned on the extended time out of work. He was told 4-6 weeks based on a normal activity level, not a superman activity level. Every dollar counts, so please donate to this courageous, extradordinary young man.
Taylor, you are awesome. Love you.
Taylor , you are the best !!!! May God bless and keep you !
A beautiful gift of life❤️
You are a beautiful soul for listening to God and choosing to follow his lead when you decide to donate for a friend/family. A lot of people wouldn't do that.
We are Praying for you Taylor! 🙏🏻
Very proud of you Taylor. Be alert and of Sober mind as it says in scripture. God set this up. He will carry you the whole way.
