Kickstart a Sustainable Future

🌞 Help the Van De Mark Family Launch a Solar Grazing Business!

Building a Greener Future—One Sheep at a Time 🐑💚

Hi, we're the Van De Mark Family, and we’re stepping out in faith to build something different: a family-run solar grazing business—a sustainable service that uses sheep to maintain vegetation on solar farms instead of machines or chemicals.





We’ve been dreaming, planning, and preparing. Now we’re asking for your help to bring this vision to life.





🌱 What Is Solar Grazing?

Solar grazing is a clean, natural method of using sheep to keep vegetation in check around solar panels. It’s already being used across the country—and for good reason. It’s:





🌿 Eco-friendly and chemical-free





🐑 Great for soil and biodiversity





💰 More cost-effective than mowing or spraying





⚡ A perfect blend of agriculture and renewable energy





It’s the kind of business that heals the land while serving the future.





👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Why We’re Doing This

This isn’t just about work—it’s about legacy.





We want to build something our children can inherit, something built on faith, responsibility, and care for creation. This business is a way for us to serve our community, our planet, and the Lord with everything we’ve been given.





The vision is clear. The groundwork is laid. We just need one last piece to get started.





💵 What We Need — $10,000

We’re asking for $10,000 to fund the essential tools that will get us operational:





🐑 Small starter flock of grazing sheep





🛠️ Basic mobile fencing setup





🚚 Used trailer or equipment hauler





📄 Business registration and insurance





It’s a lean, humble beginning—but enough to start small and grow over time with faith and grit.





🙏 How You Can Help

Donate—even $10 makes a difference in a startup this small.





Share this campaign with friends or others passionate about sustainability.





Pray for our family and this mission—we believe God honors faithful steps.





✝️ From Our Family to Yours

This dream is more than solar panels and sheep—it’s a way for us to walk in stewardship, not just survival.





Your support helps us create something lasting—something our kids can be proud of. Thank you for standing with us as we chase a vision of peace, purpose, and responsibility.





With love and gratitude,

The Van De Mark Family 💛