Emergency Medical Fund for Kian The Great

My dear friends and family, I am reaching out to you today because our best friends Danielle and her son Kian have been through a traumatic accident that has left Kian with severe burns on half of his body. Kian is currently undergoing reconstructive surgeries and has a long road of physical therapy ahead. He will be at the hospital for an extended period of time, which means there will be many trips made between the two cities.

As you can imagine, the medical bills and travel expenses are piling up quickly, and we want to help ease the financial burden on Danielle and her family.

We are wanting to continue to raise money to cover the costs of some of these expenses. Every little bit helps, and your contribution will bring us one step closer to reaching our goal.

Danielle and Kian are both fighters, and they will overcome this difficult time with the support of their loved ones. Your generosity will go a long way in helping them through this challenging period. Please consider contributing to Danielle's Emergency Medical Fund for Kian. Together, we can make a difference in their lives. Thank you for your kindness and support. Please continue all the prayers.

If you would like to support by sending uplifting messages. Please sent to:

Kian The Great -Burn Unit. 2500 Metro Health Dr. Cleveland, Ohio 44019.(Plants/Flowers are prohibited)



