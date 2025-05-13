Campaign Image

Emergency Medical Fund for Kian The Great

Raised:

 USD $535

Campaign created by Caterina Gangale

Campaign funds will be received by Danielle Ransom

Emergency Medical Fund for Kian The Great

My dear friends and family, I am reaching out to you today because our best friends Danielle and her son Kian have been through a traumatic accident that has left Kian with severe burns on half of his body. Kian is currently undergoing reconstructive surgeries and has a long road of physical therapy ahead. He will be at the hospital for an extended period of time, which means there will be many trips made between the two cities.

As you can imagine, the medical bills and travel expenses are piling up quickly, and we want to help ease the financial burden on Danielle and her family.

We are wanting to continue to raise money to cover the costs of some of these expenses. Every little bit helps, and your contribution will bring us one step closer to reaching our goal.

Danielle and Kian are both fighters, and they will overcome this difficult time with the support of their loved ones. Your generosity will go a long way in helping them through this challenging period. Please consider contributing to Danielle's Emergency Medical Fund for Kian. Together, we can make a difference in their lives. Thank you for your kindness and support. Please continue all the prayers.  

If you would like to support by sending uplifting messages.  Please sent to:

Kian The Great -Burn Unit. 2500 Metro Health Dr. Cleveland, Ohio 44019.(Plants/Flowers are prohibited)


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking positive thoughts for you all. Lots of love and light to you on this journey of healing.

Missi
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending positive energy for a quick recovery! Lots of hugs

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 month ago

Angie Neeley
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you and the kids

Jen Keck
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kian- you're doing Amazing!!!! We love you!!! Can't wait to see more Michael Jackson dance moves again soon!!!! Stay strong! Sending you healing prayers!

Susan Brady
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Kians recovery. Stay strong little guy

Pat Falasco
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending healing prayers. Stay strong Kian. 🙏

abbey Brunow
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Heal fast buddy!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep strong Kian👊🏼 sending lots of love and prayers that you get home soon🏄🏻‍♂️🚴🏼‍♂️🎯🏎️🛴🚀

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo