Help this sick single mom survive as she heals

Hello my name is Erica Soucie. My dear friend and neighbor, Khendra Fenton is extremely sick and in need of help. She just had major surgery to try to lengthen her life. She is still in the hospital nearly 2 weeks later and has had to have several blood transfusions in the last week. The doctors believe this surgery will buy her at least ten years before she needs a transplant or has to go on dialysis. Her only goal right now, is to survive long enough to finish raising her 13 year old son, and 3 year old daughter.

Khendra’s illness has been severe, with painful internal issues that caused her system to begin to shut down and her internal organs to malfunction. Her intestines have been dying and her kidney and liver, not fully functioning. Khendra has been chronically ill and in severe pain for several years now. Throughout this last year her pain became almost unbearable and she was hospitalized twice with sepsis. For over a year now, she’s had a feeding tube and been unable to eat or drink anything.

Her illness was partially caused by gastroparesis and gastro intestinal paresis along with other medical issues The surgeons had to cut out all of the intestines that died and then move her kidney and liver to the opposite side of her body to give them a chance to function. She is still in the hospital being monitored because she has a blood clot on the kidney they moved. The surgeon is hopeful it will dissolve.

Khendra’s recovery is expected to take 6 months to a year. When they finally release her from the hospital, she will go to a rehab facility for 1-2 months. After the rehab she will have a couple of months of home healthcare and physical therapy. Khendra cannot work at all during this time and my deepest hope is that she will not lose her apartment or her car while she recovers. At this point, she is completely dependent on the kindness of others.

Her mom has her kids but is on a small, fixed income and can’t help with her rent or bills. Unfortunately, I am also a struggling, single mom barely making ends meet and don’t have any resources I can share. Khendra worked so hard to provide for her children while she was going through all of this, but she can’t provide for them or herself again until she is well.

I am reaching out because Khendra is one of the most kind-hearted people I’ve ever met. She is always giving to others or serving them in some way and is so worthy of receiving help.

Please, if you have the means and ability, help my friend.



