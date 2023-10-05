Key Witness Ministries Official Launch

Key Witness Ministries is launching in 2024!

We are a Christian faith-based non profit startup in Alaska aiming to help domestic violence victims in rural Alaska safely relocate away from their abusers and access essential support.

We are motivated by the love of Jesus Christ for all people and for Alaska. We want to see Him heal this land! He is a comforter to the oppressed, hope for the hopeless, rest for the weary, and a Savior to all who call on his Name.

30% of women living in Alaska have no access to social services for domestic violence because of living off the road system. Alaska has one of the highest rates of violence against women in the United States. Our aim is to prevent more harm from being done to women in abusive situations by offering them a way of escape and a path towards a fresh start by removing the financial and logistical obstacles associated with leaving an abuser and offering support, counseling, and access to other services to help them sever the ties that need to be cut and rebuild their lives and families.



In order to do this we are purchasing an aircraft!

This aircraft will be used to cost effectively train pilots who share this vision and to conduct actual missions starting in May, 2024.

We need to raise $20,000 to cover the down payment and the initial purchase of insurance on the airplane. No immediate maintenance on the aircraft is needed at this time, although we will likely fundraise for this in the future. I personally will be putting at least $3000 of my own money into this and paying back a $35,000 loan over the next 8 years to cover this initial startup cost. We also need $600 to incorporate as a 501c3 organization. This process takes about 6 months so unfortunately any donations made at this time will not be tax deductible, but I believe that those who share this vision will be willing to invest in it without expecting anything for them in return.

However, those who give a donation of $200 or more will receive an official Key Witness Ministries t-shirt with our logo. Donations of $100 or more will receive a bar of homemade, all natural, Alaskan moose tallow soap. All donations of any amount will receive a thank you letter and a Key Witness sticker if your address is included.