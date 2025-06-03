Kevins Heart Defect Moving Fund

Campaign Image

Hi there! As some of you may know, I have a rare congenital heart defect called Transposition of the Greater Arteries, and I've been struggling to find proper treatment in Arkansas where I currently live. I started treatment at UTSW IN Dallas, Tex. However, despite the best efforts of my doctors at UTSW in Dallas, my condition requires constant attention. I currently have to drive 4 hours to Dallas from Arkansas to get to the ER. For this reason my health care team has let me know it’s very imperative I move back to Dallas ASAP but I may not always be able to wait 4 hours to get to the ER. Unfortunately the small town I live in , in Arkansas has no where to work to save money to move on. So that’s why I'm raising funds to support my move back to Dallas, where I can receive the care I need. Your contribution, no matter how small, will help me cover the costs of living and transportation. Thank you for your support! #heartdefect #transpositionofthegreaterarteries #medicalfunding #healthcare #adultcongenitalheartdefect

Hailee
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Good luck Kevin!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Hosana
$ 20.00 USD
13 days ago

Be healed in Jesus’ name!

Nat
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Blessings to you.

Adam Cahn
$ 10.00 USD
13 days ago

The Legend
$ 8.00 USD
13 days ago

How many times are we gonna have to give you money?

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Blessings on you!

Krista Schild
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Love you Kevin, and praying for your full healing and recovery!

Michelle V
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

May God continue to heal your body, Kevin. In Jesus mighty name!!!

Yvonne
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Blessings ♥️

Tara Chambers
$ 19.00 USD
27 days ago

Faviana Cano
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

From within His Name continued restoration.:)

Genevieve Thorne
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

With you in prayer

Audra Deaver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Gwenn Renee Meier
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️‍🩹🙏

Jeni Kaufman
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Heavenly Father, thank you for the opportunity to help my friend, Kevin. Please heal his body.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you Kevin and praying for your healing - I wish I could give more. Shawn #UCA

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

