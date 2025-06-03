Kevins Heart Defect Moving Fund

Hi there! As some of you may know, I have a rare congenital heart defect called Transposition of the Greater Arteries, and I've been struggling to find proper treatment in Arkansas where I currently live. I started treatment at UTSW IN Dallas, Tex. However, despite the best efforts of my doctors at UTSW in Dallas, my condition requires constant attention. I currently have to drive 4 hours to Dallas from Arkansas to get to the ER. For this reason my health care team has let me know it’s very imperative I move back to Dallas ASAP but I may not always be able to wait 4 hours to get to the ER. Unfortunately the small town I live in , in Arkansas has no where to work to save money to move on. So that’s why I'm raising funds to support my move back to Dallas, where I can receive the care I need. Your contribution, no matter how small, will help me cover the costs of living and transportation. Thank you for your support! #heartdefect #transpositionofthegreaterarteries #medicalfunding #healthcare #adultcongenitalheartdefect