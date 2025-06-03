Kevins Heart Defect Moving Fund

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $1,455
Campaign funds will be received by Kevin Whitt
Hi there! As some of you may know, I have a rare congenital heart defect called Transposition of the Greater Arteries, and I've been struggling to find proper treatment in Arkansas where I currently live. I started treatment at UTSW IN Dallas, Tex. However, despite the best efforts of my doctors at UTSW in Dallas, my condition requires constant attention. I currently have to drive 4 hours to Dallas from Arkansas to get to the ER. For this reason my health care team has let me know it’s very imperative I move back to Dallas ASAP but I may not always be able to wait 4 hours to get to the ER. Unfortunately the small town I live in , in Arkansas has no where to work to save money to move on. So that’s why I'm raising funds to support my move back to Dallas, where I can receive the care I need. Your contribution, no matter how small, will help me cover the costs of living and transportation. Thank you for your support! #heartdefect #transpositionofthegreaterarteries #medicalfunding #healthcare #adultcongenitalheartdefect
Good luck Kevin!
Be healed in Jesus’ name!
Blessings to you.
How many times are we gonna have to give you money?
Blessings on you!
Love you Kevin, and praying for your full healing and recovery!
May God continue to heal your body, Kevin. In Jesus mighty name!!!
Blessings ♥️
From within His Name continued restoration.:)
With you in prayer
❤️🩹🙏
Heavenly Father, thank you for the opportunity to help my friend, Kevin. Please heal his body.
Love you Kevin and praying for your healing - I wish I could give more. Shawn #UCA
