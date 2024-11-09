Support CIA Whistleblower Kevin Shipp

Goal:
USD $300,000
Raised:
USD $3,967
Campaign funds will be received by Kevin Shipp
My courageous co-author, Kent Heckenlively and I have published the book, "Twilight Of The Shadow Government. How Transparency Will Kill The Deep State." The book exposes the CIA's deep corruption, the modern-day Operation Mockingbird, CIA connections to Wall Street, suspicious activity leading up to 911, CIA drug running to finance illegal and bloody operations, the JFK assassination and the CIA's manipulation of all three branches of our elected government.
In the book, I reveal evidence of the CIA’s poisoning of my family as retribution for secretly investigating a deadly CIA cover-up. I wrote and published the book without CIA approval. Knowing the personal risks involved, I purposely broke my CIA secrecy agreement so the American people can see the criminal enterprise that is the CIA.
The CIA will try to take my royalties from the book and ruin me financially. That is a risk I knowingly took.
Your help will be a blessing to me and my wife and children, who were seriously poisoned and financially ruined by the CIA.
I value your prayers more than life itself. Thank you.
I live by this quote by Thomas Jefferson:
"When people fear their government, there is tyranny. When the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Together we can stop them.
Xoxoxo
THANK YOU Kevin!!!
Expose corruption
God bless you and your family. And happy Thanksgiving!
Praying God's protection over you and those you hold dear.
Thanks for telling the truth. Praying for safety and comfort for you and your family. Please continue the great work. I'm looking forward to getting your new book. The good news and the bad news is that it's currently "out of stock" at Amazon. I'll get it directly from Skyhorse 👍.
God bless and protect you, Kevin. You are doing His work.
God bless you and make His face shine upon you!
May God bless your efforts and surround you with protection as you continue to reveal truth and shine light on the culture of evil that has overcome our "national security" apparatus, where the ends (whether noble or evil) ALWAYS justify the means...
God Bless you and the one lady who reminded you to come back to Father our God. Kevin, thank you for your information and spreading the truth is so courageous. I would love to see you on Watching the Watchers Locals with Robert Gouveia Esq. to continue to tell your story or reach out to Garrett Zeigler who has done incredible research on Hunter's laptop.
Jesus is using you to save America.
Thank you for what you're doing Kevin. A good friend of mine is a long-term victim of MKUltra abuse; most people find it very hard to believe what she is going through.
