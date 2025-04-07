Custody Continued

Hello everyone it’s very hard to humble myself and make this again a year later however I am still being faced with paying for legal fees beyond my control. It’s nothing that I have filed. I have poured everything I have into my attorney , and co-parenting counseling. I’m currently preparing for trial with my attorney and I’m trying not to sink in the process. No one NO ONE should ever have to go through all of this. I appreciate any and all support and shares , I’m trying my best to pray and give it to God , but I have to vocalize I need help.





thank you

Keshia