New Ministry Begins!

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $3,150
Campaign funds will be received by Christina Kerrigan
Thank you for supporting our family! We're Collin and Christina Kerrigan, our boys are Asher (8), Micah (4), and Caleb (3). We have answered a call to move to a rural town in Central California and pastor a church whose pastor has retired after 33 years. Your support will assist us through the transition with moving expenses and help supplement the increased cost of living through our first year. After 1 year we hope to be settled and in a position to bridge the gap ourselves, but until then we are on a very tight budget, so anything you can provide will support our family directly as we serve our new church and community. Thank you for your love and prayer, God is good!
We love you guys and know you’re going to do great things! - Spencer, Melissa, Madi, Pierce, Victoria, Alfredo, Zion
So proud and happy for you as you begin this new missionary journey. It is an honor to be a part of it.
Good luck with the new church. You might consider talking to the church to see if they would accept directed funds. That way people can send you about 30% more by running through something like National Christion Foundation. Give me a call if you want to talk or somebody in the church wants to.
We are proud of you guys. Many blessings on your new journey!! Love, Rich & Abby
We thank you for following the Lords calling. Bob & Pam Plehal
So proud of what you two are doing together to advance the kingdom. We need more people like you to step up and boldly advance the Kingdom. Best wishes to both of you as you go forward in this wonderful ministry effort.
