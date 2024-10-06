New Ministry Begins!

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Ken and Susie - $ 75.00 USD 2 days ago 0

Kerrigan SJC - $ 150.00 USD 4 days ago We love you guys and know you’re going to do great things! - Spencer, Melissa, Madi, Pierce, Victoria, Alfredo, Zion 0

Pat Kerrigan - $ 200.00 USD 4 days ago So proud and happy for you as you begin this new missionary journey. It is an honor to be a part of it. 0

Ken and Susie - $ 75.00 USD 1 month ago 0

Kerrigan SJC - $ 150.00 USD 1 month ago We love you guys and know you’re going to do great things! - Spencer, Melissa, Madi, Pierce, Victoria, Alfredo, Zion 0

Pat Kerrigan - $ 200.00 USD 1 month ago So proud and happy for you as you begin this new missionary journey. It is an honor to be a part of it. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 1000.00 USD 1 month ago Good luck with the new church. You might consider talking to the church to see if they would accept directed funds. That way people can send you about 30% more by running through something like National Christion Foundation. Give me a call if you want to talk or somebody in the church wants to. 1

Rich - Abby Normandin - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago We are proud of you guys. Many blessings on your new journey!! Love, Rich & Abby 1

Bob - $ 250.00 USD 1 month ago We thank you for following the Lords calling. Bob & Pam Plehal 1

Matthew Barbara Kerrigan - $ 200.00 USD 1 month ago 1

Remy - $ 25.00 USD 1 month ago So proud of what you two are doing together to advance the kingdom. We need more people like you to step up and boldly advance the Kingdom. Best wishes to both of you as you go forward in this wonderful ministry effort. 1

Ken and Susie - $ 75.00 USD 2 months ago 1

Ken and Susie Yarbrough - $ 300.00 USD 2 months ago 1

Kerrigan SJC - $ 150.00 USD 2 months ago We love you guys and know you’re going to do great things! - Spencer, Melissa, Madi, Pierce, Victoria, Alfredo, Zion 1