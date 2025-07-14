Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $150
This fundraiser has been created by the "For Texas" Facebook group. As many of us cannot be boots on the ground for the Kerr County Flood Victims our desire to help those who are there and aid in their efforts of saving lives and recovering lives is why we have set up this fundraiser. As a group we have chosen "Community Foundation of the Texas Hill County" aka Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. Every penny will go directly into their foundation. Thank you for you generous and thoughtful donations.
We are For Texas, For Texans.
God bless you!
July 14th, 2025
July 14, 2025. 3:45pm
There will be a change to the recipient of the Funds, as it has been brought to my attention that there is quite a bit of controversy surrounding the original recipient. I will work my hardest to properly vet these possible recipients so that your donations get into the right hands and as quickly as possible.
Thank you!
Mark
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.