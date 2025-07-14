This fundraiser has been created by the "For Texas" Facebook group. As many of us cannot be boots on the ground for the Kerr County Flood Victims our desire to help those who are there and aid in their efforts of saving lives and recovering lives is why we have set up this fundraiser. As a group we have chosen "Community Foundation of the Texas Hill County" aka Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. Every penny will go directly into their foundation. Thank you for you generous and thoughtful donations.

We are For Texas, For Texans.

God bless you!