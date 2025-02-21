Tuition help for Kenzie and Kennedi

At the beginning of September 2024 we moved our family to a different part of Texas after 13 years to enroll our girls in a first of a kind Iconix Christian school . We raised our older girls in public school and believe that God was calling us to train them in a different environment. This school is the first of many that I believe will pave away for the next generation to not only think for themselves, be hard workers and cultivate the God given gifts inside of them . We were able to get some help with tuition in the beginning to go but due to school being so new, there is not a lot of extra finances for scholarships to help pay towards tuition and we’re unable to keep them enrolled. It’s been heartbreaking to have to take them out temporarily but believing that with hard work, help from community &Friends &Family we can gather enough to enroll them back in school soon . Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping making this possible. It’s truly going to help mold our girls into their full God given potential. ❤️The Carr Family
