Help send me to Kenya

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Brittany Buckner
Hi! My name is Brittany. An amazing opportunity has presented for me to go to Kenya. I truly believe God is going to do something amazing through the team that is heading there and I feel honored to be joining. Any little bit that you can contribute would be greatly appreciated and go along way to helping me reach my goal.
Some go and do the work. Some fund the work. I am asking you to fund me so I can go and do the work that the Lord has commissioned me to do.
We will be serving at the Heshima Center.
The Heshima Center was started with the vision to provide dignity to children who are typically forgotten, shamed, or abused.
We do this through various programs designed to provide lasting change for children and their families: special education, therapy, water, housing, and medical services.
May the Lord go before you and make every crooked path straight in Jesus’ name-Amen
January 28th, 2025
Our team of 8 will depart for Kenya on August 18th and return on the 26th.
We have a two-fold purpose:
To minister in deliverance to their staff, residents and others. The Lord wants to work through us to help set the captives free!
To train and equip staff members and other missionaries in deliverance. We will conduct an on-site version of our Deliverance Ministry Boot Camp online course. We are believing for a powerful multiplication of fruit when we leave, as they go out to set other captives free!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.