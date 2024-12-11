Campaign Image

Kenya with Love

Goal:

 USD $4,700

Raised:

 USD $295

Campaign created by Walter Frazier

Kenya with Love

Hello! I'm Chef Walter Frazier and I'm honored to be joining the Feb. 2025 Missions Dream Team to Kenya East Africa! This opportunity allows us to provide funds, resources and help to Orphanages, Schools, Girls Homes, Children's Rescue Centers and Homes for Abandoned Babies. With such a huge undertaking, I need your monetary support to not only make a dream of a lifetime happen, but through God's Grace, help and assist children in need. My financial goal is: $4700. I thank you in advance, as any financial contribution will help to cover the costs of this incredible opportunity, allowing us to make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most. Dates: February 11-21, 2025 

CashApp: $WalterKFrazier or Zelle: 443-924-8587


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Alicia Hall
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Cory Knight
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Safe travels chef!

Dodson Fam
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Much love family

Ericka Pressley
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Congratulations cousin.! Keep up the great philanthropic work

Bro Vernon
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

