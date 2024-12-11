Kenya with Love

Hello! I'm Chef Walter Frazier and I'm honored to be joining the Feb. 2025 Missions Dream Team to Kenya East Africa! This opportunity allows us to provide funds, resources and help to Orphanages, Schools, Girls Homes, Children's Rescue Centers and Homes for Abandoned Babies. With such a huge undertaking, I need your monetary support to not only make a dream of a lifetime happen, but through God's Grace, help and assist children in need. My financial goal is: $4700. I thank you in advance, as any financial contribution will help to cover the costs of this incredible opportunity, allowing us to make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most. Dates: February 11-21, 2025

CashApp: $WalterKFrazier or Zelle: 443-924-8587



