Kenya Mission Trip

Around the beginning of 2024, God began to place Africa on our hearts. We felt a desire to go and share the gospel with people in need. We wanted to do what we’re called to do- serve others, love our neighbor and preach the Gospel to all nations of the earth. We wanted to minister, pray, serve the community, share our testimonies, learn other cultures and be in communion with our brothers and sisters in Christ. Africa has been on our hearts all year so when an opportunity to serve in Kenya came up we felt that God was telling us to go.

This March, Cat and I are going to Nairobi to help serve during a leadership conference for pastors from all over east Africa. Many pastors in this area do not have much formal training and they often lack resources. This organization brings pastors in, ministers to them, and provides training and resources to better equip them to minister to their communities. It is such a blessing to get to be a small part of that.



We are going to invest in the kingdom- if you feel led, please invest in the kingdom with us.

Drew and Cat Scott