Kennedy Family

Theo Kennedy entered the arms of the Lord on December 27, 2024. Please help us bless DJ, Amanda, Aiden, and Miles in the coming days.

He was a shining light in the lives of everyone who knew him full of joy, laughter, and love. His passing has left an irreplaceable void, and we are devastated by this unexpected tragedy.

In this incredibly difficult time, we are looking to bless DJ and Amanda with support to help cover funeral expenses, medical bills, and other costs. Any contribution, big or small, will make a significant difference and provide much-needed comfort as they navigate this heartbreaking journey.