Kennedy Family

 USD $15,000

 USD $12,100

Caroline Haisten

Amanda Kennedy

Theo Kennedy entered the arms of the Lord on December 27, 2024. Please help us bless DJ, Amanda, Aiden, and Miles in the coming days.

He was a shining light in the lives of everyone who knew him full of joy, laughter, and love. His passing has left an irreplaceable void, and we are devastated by this unexpected tragedy.

In this incredibly difficult time, we are looking to bless DJ and Amanda with support to help cover funeral expenses, medical bills, and other costs. Any contribution, big or small, will make a significant difference and provide much-needed comfort as they navigate this heartbreaking journey. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 55.00 USD
8 hours ago

We are so sorry for your loss, our deepest condolences. Theo was an amazing boy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
17 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

We are so sorry for your loss!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking and praying for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Prayers for your family!

Langley family
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

All our love and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Melanie Disco
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending our love

Juras Family
$ 200.00 USD
3 days ago

Debra Goldstein
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

So sorry. Praying for you

Gary and June Gilbert
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers

Quentin and Nadine
$ 500.00 USD
5 days ago

Sabrina Kolwaite
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

Terry and Connie Young
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Nick Jensen
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying for God’s comfort for y’all

