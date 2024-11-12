Campaign Image

Help Kennedy fight cancer

 USD $100,000

 USD $1,092

Campaign created by Barbara Wilkey

Campaign funds will be received by Kennedy Baker

Only weeks ago, our sweet friend, Kennedy Baker, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called Cholangioblastic cancer, a variant of Cholangiocarcinoma. This diagnosis is extremely rare, with only 16 other cases worldwide. This diagnosis was accompanied by the discovery of many more cancerous masses around her whole body and has devastated her family and friends. Being only in her twenties, she is currently without insurance and needs financial assistance to try to get the medical care she needs. She’s already started chemotherapy treatments and has a long, difficult road ahead of her. Please help her any way you can. Any amount will go a long way in helping Kennedy overcome this devastating disease. 

Recent Donations
Tianna
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Hannah
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Jennifer Babb
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Continued prayers for Kennedy and all of you!

Christopher
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well. God bless.

Amy
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you Kennedy. You are my Hero ! I love you ❤️❤️

Jen Vines
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Susan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for Kennedy

Jenay
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Continued prayers.

Douglas Hutson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless you and your family.

Brianna Denton Thacker
$ 57.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your family! God’s got you!

Vicki Teufel
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your healing Kennedy

Mariia Rios
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you

Diana Mitchell
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I am praying. I love you!

Wanda
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers!!

Brayden
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

💝💝kick some Kennedy.

