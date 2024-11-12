Help Kennedy fight cancer

Only weeks ago, our sweet friend, Kennedy Baker, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called Cholangioblastic cancer, a variant of Cholangiocarcinoma. This diagnosis is extremely rare, with only 16 other cases worldwide. This diagnosis was accompanied by the discovery of many more cancerous masses around her whole body and has devastated her family and friends. Being only in her twenties, she is currently without insurance and needs financial assistance to try to get the medical care she needs. She’s already started chemotherapy treatments and has a long, difficult road ahead of her. Please help her any way you can. Any amount will go a long way in helping Kennedy overcome this devastating disease.