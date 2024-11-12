Help Kennedy fight cancer

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $1,092
Campaign funds will be received by Kennedy Baker
Only weeks ago, our sweet friend, Kennedy Baker, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called Cholangioblastic cancer, a variant of Cholangiocarcinoma. This diagnosis is extremely rare, with only 16 other cases worldwide. This diagnosis was accompanied by the discovery of many more cancerous masses around her whole body and has devastated her family and friends. Being only in her twenties, she is currently without insurance and needs financial assistance to try to get the medical care she needs. She’s already started chemotherapy treatments and has a long, difficult road ahead of her. Please help her any way you can. Any amount will go a long way in helping Kennedy overcome this devastating disease.
Continued prayers for Kennedy and all of you!
Get well. God bless.
Praying for you Kennedy. You are my Hero ! I love you ❤️❤️
Prayers for Kennedy
Continued prayers.
God Bless you and your family.
Praying for you and your family! God’s got you!
Praying for your healing Kennedy
Praying for you
I am praying. I love you!
Sending prayers!!
💝💝kick some Kennedy.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.