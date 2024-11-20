Campaign Image
Supporting the Pratt Family

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $20,650

Campaign created by Abbey Aust

Campaign funds will be received by Kayla Pratt

Meet Kelsey Pratt, a bright and spirited 3rd grader whose smile lights up every room she enters. Kelsey lives with a rare medical condition, Cerebral Cavernous Malformations, that causes a unique type of vascular brain tumor with no cure and no medications. A true rare disease warrior, Kelsey is facing an uphill battle no child should ever have to. Despite her young age, Kelsey’s courage and resilience inspire everyone around her. Kelsey has multiple CCMs... and a new one that's bleeding in her mid-brain where her central information processing and all her motor function nerves are located. It's causing a lot of headaches and other physical difficulties. It's like having a little volcano that if it erupts before surgical intervention, Kelsey could be extremely disabled or worse pass away. 

Kelsey's rare disease was diagnosed at 17 months of age, and since then she has undergone 2 brainstem operations, a mid brain surgery and now this will be her 4th brain surgery the day before Thanksgiving. There's no medicine or radiation just high risk surgery to help her and only 1 Dr in the U.S. at Stanford is capable of helping her. He performed her life saving operation in 2023 and we're all hopeful this surgery will be just as successful. 

As her family navigates this challenging road, they are facing mounting medical expenses, travel costs for specialized care, and the emotional toll of this diagnosis. Kelsey’s treatment plan includes surgeries, ongoing therapies, and extensive medical follow-ups, all of which are vital to her recovery but come at a significant financial burden.

We are reaching out to our community for support—both financial and spiritual. Your contributions will help alleviate the financial strain on Kelsey’s family, allowing them to focus on what matters most: helping Kelsey heal. 

More importantly, we ask for your prayers. We firmly believe in the power of prayer and the strength it provides during times of hardship. Please lift Kelsey and her family up in your thoughts and prayers, asking for her healing, comfort, and peace.

Every dollar and every prayer makes a difference. If you are unable to donate, we ask that you share Kelsey’s story with others who may be able to support.

Thank you for being part of Kelsey’s journey. Together, we can make a difference in her life.

Ways You Can Help:

 1. Donate to this campaign to help cover medical and family expenses for Kelsey’s upcoming brain surgery in California.

 2. Share this page with your friends, family, and community.

 3. Keep Kelsey in your prayers and send words of encouragement to her and her family.

Thank you for standing with Kelsey. Together, we are #kelseystrong

With gratitude,

The Aust Family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 hours ago

Someone from my Church wanted to help yal out. Don't know who it was but all they had was cash so I'm just passing it along :) We pray for Kelsie literally every day with the kiddos.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Keeping your family in our prayers

Muzatko Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you guys.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Brad Partlow
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Continued prayers knowing you are in the hands of the Almighty One.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Charlie Momotok
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kelsey my family is praying for you. We hope you get well soon and come back to school.

Kevin Lakey
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Heather Lee
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending you all my prayers and love and all the good energies that I hold.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

S and D Short
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Kelsey and all of the family. May God heal her quickly.

Jennie
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Pamela and Victor Renard
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

The Vogt family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending our love, and lots of prayers for your sweet family.

Change of Plans

November 20th, 2024

Over the past few weeks, we’ve observed some of Kelsey’s symptoms worsening. Kayla has been in regular contact with Stanford, but much of the guidance so far has been a “watch and wait” approach. However, today we noticed significant changes in her condition, including slow, slurred speech, extreme fatigue, and loss of balance/coordination. Deeply concerned, Kayla reached out to the Stanford team again.

After reviewing the situation, the team agreed that Kelsey needs to be closer to the hospital at this time. They are working to expedite her preoperative testing. Brad and Kelsey will be flying out tomorrow afternoon. Please join us in praying for a safe journey and for availability in next week’s schedule to accommodate her needs.

The Pratt family is profoundly humbled and overwhelmed by the love, prayers, and support of family and friends. THANK YOU all for your incredible generosity. God is so good, and we cannot express enough how grateful we are to see Him working through each of you.
#KelseyStrong

November 16th, 2024

Less than two weeks from now, The Pratt Family will be headed back to Stanford for Kelsey's FOURTH brain surgery. Last year around this same time, she was recovering from a similar surgery. Please keep her in your prayers this week as we are truly witnessing the profound impact this brain tumor is having on Kelsey, both physically and emotionally. #kelseystrong

Update #KelseyStrong Image

