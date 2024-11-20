Supporting the Pratt Family

Meet Kelsey Pratt, a bright and spirited 3rd grader whose smile lights up every room she enters. Kelsey lives with a rare medical condition, Cerebral Cavernous Malformations, that causes a unique type of vascular brain tumor with no cure and no medications. A true rare disease warrior, Kelsey is facing an uphill battle no child should ever have to. Despite her young age, Kelsey’s courage and resilience inspire everyone around her. Kelsey has multiple CCMs... and a new one that's bleeding in her mid-brain where her central information processing and all her motor function nerves are located. It's causing a lot of headaches and other physical difficulties. It's like having a little volcano that if it erupts before surgical intervention, Kelsey could be extremely disabled or worse pass away.

Kelsey's rare disease was diagnosed at 17 months of age, and since then she has undergone 2 brainstem operations, a mid brain surgery and now this will be her 4th brain surgery the day before Thanksgiving. There's no medicine or radiation just high risk surgery to help her and only 1 Dr in the U.S. at Stanford is capable of helping her. He performed her life saving operation in 2023 and we're all hopeful this surgery will be just as successful.

As her family navigates this challenging road, they are facing mounting medical expenses, travel costs for specialized care, and the emotional toll of this diagnosis. Kelsey’s treatment plan includes surgeries, ongoing therapies, and extensive medical follow-ups, all of which are vital to her recovery but come at a significant financial burden.

We are reaching out to our community for support—both financial and spiritual. Your contributions will help alleviate the financial strain on Kelsey’s family, allowing them to focus on what matters most: helping Kelsey heal.

More importantly, we ask for your prayers. We firmly believe in the power of prayer and the strength it provides during times of hardship. Please lift Kelsey and her family up in your thoughts and prayers, asking for her healing, comfort, and peace.

Every dollar and every prayer makes a difference. If you are unable to donate, we ask that you share Kelsey’s story with others who may be able to support.

Thank you for being part of Kelsey’s journey. Together, we can make a difference in her life.

Ways You Can Help:

1. Donate to this campaign to help cover medical and family expenses for Kelsey’s upcoming brain surgery in California.

2. Share this page with your friends, family, and community.

3. Keep Kelsey in your prayers and send words of encouragement to her and her family.

Thank you for standing with Kelsey. Together, we are #kelseystrong

With gratitude,

The Aust Family

