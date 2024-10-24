Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Supporting Kelsey McDowell's Medical Treatment

Raised:

 USD $6,260

Campaign created by Brooke Hanson & India Dostie

Campaign funds will be received by Brooke Hanson

Supporting Kelsey McDowell's Medical Treatment

On October 1st, Kelsey McDowell, at 33 years old, was diagnosed with Stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, a type of breast cancer. As a devoted mom to Eden (10) and Hudson (6), she’s ready to take on this challenge with the strength of her family and friends behind her.

Kelsey is scheduled for a complete mastectomy on October 29th, but we won’t know the full course of treatment until we receive the pathology results after surgery.

Given the immediate need for surgery and treatment, we’re starting a GiveSendGo campaign to help cover her medical expenses. Any contributions would go directly toward Kelsey’s surgeries and ongoing cancer care.

We know times are tough, so more than anything, we appreciate your thoughts and prayers for Kelsey’s healing.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Powers Family
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying! Misti

Judith Granger
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending lots of prayers and love. Judy

Wanda Allen Reynolds
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

May God bless and comfort you as you heal and go forward.

Powers
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your sweet family.

Rhonda Schaeper
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for the best recovery

Adam Goldenberg
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Baden Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

F U, cancer! Love you so so so much, Kelsey!

Amanda Bailey
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Julie Derek
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

The Humphries Family
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for all of you! We are here to help you in any way we can. Love y’all!

Linda 6
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying, Trusting and Believing. God is able.

The Bohannon Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Cortney Sweeney
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Casi
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you!

Chelsey OConnor
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you! You’re so strong and will kick some cancer !

Praying for you
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

You got this! I will keep you and your family in my prayers.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo