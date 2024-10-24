Supporting Kelsey McDowell's Medical Treatment

On October 1st, Kelsey McDowell, at 33 years old, was diagnosed with Stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, a type of breast cancer. As a devoted mom to Eden (10) and Hudson (6), she’s ready to take on this challenge with the strength of her family and friends behind her.

Kelsey is scheduled for a complete mastectomy on October 29th, but we won’t know the full course of treatment until we receive the pathology results after surgery.

Given the immediate need for surgery and treatment, we’re starting a GiveSendGo campaign to help cover her medical expenses. Any contributions would go directly toward Kelsey’s surgeries and ongoing cancer care.

We know times are tough, so more than anything, we appreciate your thoughts and prayers for Kelsey’s healing.