Supporting Kelsey McDowell's Medical Treatment

Raised:
USD $6,260
Campaign funds will be received by Brooke Hanson
On October 1st, Kelsey McDowell, at 33 years old, was diagnosed with Stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, a type of breast cancer. As a devoted mom to Eden (10) and Hudson (6), she’s ready to take on this challenge with the strength of her family and friends behind her.
Kelsey is scheduled for a complete mastectomy on October 29th, but we won’t know the full course of treatment until we receive the pathology results after surgery.
Given the immediate need for surgery and treatment, we’re starting a GiveSendGo campaign to help cover her medical expenses. Any contributions would go directly toward Kelsey’s surgeries and ongoing cancer care.
We know times are tough, so more than anything, we appreciate your thoughts and prayers for Kelsey’s healing.
Praying! Misti
Sending lots of prayers and love. Judy
May God bless and comfort you as you heal and go forward.
Praying for you and your sweet family.
Prayers for the best recovery
F U, cancer! Love you so so so much, Kelsey!
Praying for you all.
Praying for all of you! We are here to help you in any way we can. Love y’all!
Praying, Trusting and Believing. God is able.
Praying for you!
Love you! You’re so strong and will kick some cancer !
You got this! I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.