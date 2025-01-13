Rob and Courtney Kelly Family Mission to Mexico

Hi Everyone! Once upon a time, mom and dad went on mission trips and planned to spend our lives on the foreign mission field. These trips taken in our youth changed our lives and revealed God's heart for all nations of the world. Ever since, we have been looking forward to our next call to the field. In the meantime, the Lord has graciously blessed us with 10 children to raise for His glory. Their hearts are turned toward missions and now we have an opportunity to take the whole family on a team trip to Mexico where we will be teaming up with local ministries to build a home, share God's love with children in a daycare situation, reach out to those living in a dump (the testimonies from this couple's ministry are amazing) and serve and encourage an existing ministry in the mountains. Our family ranges in age from 18 down to 18 months and we are expecting our 11th. Time is short and the harvest is ready. We are so excited for this amazing opportunity to impact generations to come in our own nation and in Mexico this spring! The cost will cover our entire two-week trip from Tennessee to Baja Mexico. Thank you so much for your support and please pray for our family and those we will reach. It's our sincerest desire that our children know the Lord and catch His heart and vision not only for their own lives but for those around them. And please share this with as many people as you can! Let's make an eternal difference this spring!!!

If you would like to receive updates about our preparations, trip and prayer needs, please send your phone number or address to 931-398-7712!