Supporting myself vaccine injured disabled

Goal:
AUD $8,000
Raised:
AUD $2,012
Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Carr
Will always support you. All your hard work must pay off for those injured after covid
Kelly Keep striving to meet the Senators... Light for your Highest Good daily in Jesus Name
All the best Kel I hope this helps for the good cause.
Jesus is King. God bless you
Join me in donating a few dollars each Month to help this Spiritual Warrior keep going forward. Do small things with great love.
You fix that car, I’ll share for you xx
Keep the Faith Kel💜
😘 love you- fix the gasket
God bless you.Prayers for your recovery to good health
Sending love and Lightfthg in Jesus name Kelly
Hope this helps a little Love 😘
Good luck with the new therapies
Stay strong sis! You've got this 🫂
June 6th, 2024
Hi guys been a mess the last couple of weeks.I had my first holistic massage. Was truely amazing. My muscles have not felt so relaxed in three years. Im hoping im able to continue them. Id like to thank Bam Bam for his generous donation. so thanks Bam. Still digging heals and your gracious donations guys help me fight the good fight
much love the emu x
May 27th, 2024
Thankyou for the recent donations. Not tech savy so thanking here. Pushing on everyday trying to get strong. The people im meeting on X are helping me stay strong and fight. So once again thank you with my mission on getting streagth to try and over come my issues now.
May 26th, 2024
finally seeing a bowel nurse this week also my infusion is coming up soon. thank you for having me in your thoughts xo
