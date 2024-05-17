Campaign Image

Supporting myself vaccine injured disabled

Please Help Me Receive Medical Therapies

My name is Kelly , I am Phizzer x 2 vaccine injured.
I can no longer work as a chef, nor represent Australia playing Rugby League, my two former passions in life. The gene therapy injections have disabled my body.
I was so angry for over a year from the gas lighting, the disbelief and denial by friends, family and the medical community, took its toll. With my faith I have been able to move past the grief and anger to move forward in a positive light. I have made many changes to adapt to the disabilities.
Currently, I am diagnosed with Myeline Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein (MOG) Antibody-Associate Disease (MOGAD). I am undergoing the following treatments:
· Physiotherapy
· Neurological Diagnostics
· Podiatrist
· Bowel Specialist
· Counseling
I would like to access therapies the vaccine injured are having good results with that are not covered by the AHS insurance and am asking for your help to access the following:
· Chinese Medicine Doctor
· Holistic Therapies
· Nutritionist
· Massage Therapy
· Red light Therapy
I am truly grateful for your support and prayers. I will keep you updated on my progress on my healing journey.
Thank you and God Bless you.
Lou Rixon
$ 20.00 AUD
1 month ago

Will always support you. All your hard work must pay off for those injured after covid

Adam
$ 50.00 AUD
1 month ago

Kelly Keep striving to meet the Senators... Light for your Highest Good daily in Jesus Name

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 AUD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 57.00 AUD
2 months ago

All the best Kel I hope this helps for the good cause.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
2 months ago

Jesus is King. God bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
2 months ago

Love and Light for your highest good Kelly.

Adam
$ 100.00 AUD
2 months ago

Join me in donating a few dollars each Month to help this Spiritual Warrior keep going forward. Do small things with great love.

From lady lib
$ 50.00 AUD
2 months ago

You fix that car, I’ll share for you xx

Loulani
$ 20.00 AUD
2 months ago

Keep the Faith Kel💜

Lyndsey Nicole House RN
$ 100.00 AUD
3 months ago

😘 love you- fix the gasket

Dilligaf666
$ 10.00 AUD
3 months ago

MACK ULTRA5x5
$ 50.00 AUD
3 months ago

God bless you.Prayers for your recovery to good health

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
3 months ago

Love and Light for your highest good Kelly.

Adam
$ 50.00 AUD
3 months ago

Sending love and Lightfthg in Jesus name Kelly

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
4 months ago

Love and Light for your highest good Kelly.

Carol Reed
$ 20.00 AUD
5 months ago

Tov K
$ 50.00 AUD
5 months ago

Hope this helps a little Love 😘

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 AUD
5 months ago

Love and Light for your highest good Kelly.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 AUD
6 months ago

Good luck with the new therapies

Aunty
$ 20.00 AUD
6 months ago

Stay strong sis! You've got this 🫂

Updates

Update #3

June 6th, 2024

Hi guys been a mess the last couple of weeks.I had my first holistic massage. Was truely amazing. My muscles have not felt so relaxed in three years. Im hoping im able to continue them. Id like to thank Bam Bam for his generous donation. so thanks Bam. Still digging heals and your gracious donations guys help me fight the good fight 

much love the emu x

Update #2

May 27th, 2024

Thankyou for the recent donations. Not tech savy so thanking here. Pushing on everyday trying to get strong. The people im meeting on X are helping me stay strong and fight. So once again thank you with my mission on getting streagth to try and over come my issues now.

Update #1

May 26th, 2024

finally seeing a bowel nurse this week also my infusion is coming up soon. thank you for having me in your thoughts  xo

