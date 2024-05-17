Supporting myself vaccine injured disabled

Please Help Me Receive Medical Therapies

My name is Kelly , I am Phizzer x 2 vaccine injured.

I can no longer work as a chef, nor represent Australia playing Rugby League, my two former passions in life. The gene therapy injections have disabled my body.

I was so angry for over a year from the gas lighting, the disbelief and denial by friends, family and the medical community, took its toll. With my faith I have been able to move past the grief and anger to move forward in a positive light. I have made many changes to adapt to the disabilities.

Currently, I am diagnosed with Myeline Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein (MOG) Antibody-Associate Disease (MOGAD). I am undergoing the following treatments:

· Physiotherapy

· Neurological Diagnostics

· Podiatrist

· Bowel Specialist

· Counseling

I would like to access therapies the vaccine injured are having good results with that are not covered by the AHS insurance and am asking for your help to access the following:

· Chinese Medicine Doctor

· Holistic Therapies

· Nutritionist

· Massage Therapy

· Red light Therapy

I am truly grateful for your support and prayers. I will keep you updated on my progress on my healing journey.

Thank you and God Bless you.