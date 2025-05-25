Campaign Image

Albania Mission Trip

Goal:

 USD $3,200

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Kelly Flores

Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Flores

Albania Mission Trip

This July, a team at Gathering church will be headed to Albania. It will be 10 days away from my kids, but an amazing opportunity to share the Good news of Jesus Christ. I feel blessed to be a part of the team!

We will be working with a local church in Tirana to support communities in Albania.

The cost of the trip is $3200. I am thankful for all of those who feel moved to contribute to this incredible opportunity. I would also appreciate continued prayers that we are able to share the gospel with as many people as possible, safe travels, and blessings on the people in Albania.

Recent Donations
Show:
Ann Grelling Foster
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

So excited to hear about your experience when you get back!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo