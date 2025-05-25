Albania Mission Trip

Goal:
This July, a team at Gathering church will be headed to Albania. It will be 10 days away from my kids, but an amazing opportunity to share the Good news of Jesus Christ. I feel blessed to be a part of the team!
We will be working with a local church in Tirana to support communities in Albania.
The cost of the trip is $3200. I am thankful for all of those who feel moved to contribute to this incredible opportunity. I would also appreciate continued prayers that we are able to share the gospel with as many people as possible, safe travels, and blessings on the people in Albania.
So excited to hear about your experience when you get back!
