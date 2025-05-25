Albania Mission Trip

This July, a team at Gathering church will be headed to Albania. It will be 10 days away from my kids, but an amazing opportunity to share the Good news of Jesus Christ. I feel blessed to be a part of the team!

We will be working with a local church in Tirana to support communities in Albania.

The cost of the trip is $3200. I am thankful for all of those who feel moved to contribute to this incredible opportunity. I would also appreciate continued prayers that we are able to share the gospel with as many people as possible, safe travels, and blessings on the people in Albania.