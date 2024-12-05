Support for the Kellen's after House Fire

Friday, February 16th, 2024 should have been “just another day.” But unfortunately for the Kellen family, it was a day they will never forget!

There was no school and it was Eric’s birthday so he and Hudson were headed into town for some appointments and errands. Wendy was at the nursing home visiting her Aunt as she was in her final days after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Pulsey (PSP). (Her Aunt did pass away 2 days later.)

They received the scary news that their home had caught fire and was fully engulfed by the time they returned home with fire crews on the scene.

Unfortunately, their two much-loved cats Pumpkin and Oreo did not make it out.

It was about 10 degrees that day as they watched the home they built together burn to the ground.

Between all of the environmental factors (water, freezing, collapsed ceiling and roof and the AFFF foam) almost nothing is salvageable. They have managed to retrieve a handful of photos and a few items here and there, but even those have been badly damaged. They lost everything!

While Atlanta lives in Eau Claire, this is her childhood home and many of her belongings remained there.

Nearly everything in the garage is completely gone or burned to the point of being unrecognizable as did many things in the rooms that shared a wall with the garage.

But life doesn’t stop when things like this happen. Wendy, Eric and Atlanta all still need to work and Hudson needs to go to school. All while trying to salvage what they can, inventory and value each and every item in the house/garage, dispose of and demo what remains, plan how to navigate the next several months and ultimately rebuild their lives.

We have created this campaign to help relieve some of the burden as they work toward getting back on their feet. Every dollar is a blessing and greatly appreciated!

Thank you for taking the time to read their story, lift them up in prayer and show your support financially if it is within your means.



