Support for the Kellen's after House Fire

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,428
Campaign funds will be received by WendyandEric Kellen
Friday, February 16th, 2024 should have been “just another day.” But unfortunately for the Kellen family, it was a day they will never forget!
There was no school and it was Eric’s birthday so he and Hudson were headed into town for some appointments and errands. Wendy was at the nursing home visiting her Aunt as she was in her final days after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Pulsey (PSP). (Her Aunt did pass away 2 days later.)
They received the scary news that their home had caught fire and was fully engulfed by the time they returned home with fire crews on the scene.
Unfortunately, their two much-loved cats Pumpkin and Oreo did not make it out.
It was about 10 degrees that day as they watched the home they built together burn to the ground.
Between all of the environmental factors (water, freezing, collapsed ceiling and roof and the AFFF foam) almost nothing is salvageable. They have managed to retrieve a handful of photos and a few items here and there, but even those have been badly damaged. They lost everything!
While Atlanta lives in Eau Claire, this is her childhood home and many of her belongings remained there.
Nearly everything in the garage is completely gone or burned to the point of being unrecognizable as did many things in the rooms that shared a wall with the garage.
But life doesn’t stop when things like this happen. Wendy, Eric and Atlanta all still need to work and Hudson needs to go to school. All while trying to salvage what they can, inventory and value each and every item in the house/garage, dispose of and demo what remains, plan how to navigate the next several months and ultimately rebuild their lives.
We have created this campaign to help relieve some of the burden as they work toward getting back on their feet. Every dollar is a blessing and greatly appreciated!
Thank you for taking the time to read their story, lift them up in prayer and show your support financially if it is within your means.
So sorry for your loss.
Eric I'm so sorry to hear of your family's loss. I've been praying for you. Joyce (Wellik) Groenke
Such a sad loss in our neighborhood and we are hopeful you will rebuild.
So sorry for your loss!
Good luck, hope it all turns positive at some point!!!
Good luck as you rebuild
In memory of your Aunt Rhonda, and in your special time of need
Sorry to hear this. I can not comprehend the devastation. Our thoughts are with you.
December 5th, 2024
Hello. I can't believe it's been almost 10 months since our house burnt down. Time sure flies. It's definitely been a ride but GOD is testing our patience and well, I am learning a thing or two. We have come along way, but dealing with insurance has been a nightmare. You would think this is a cut and dry situation and boy, has it not been. Not getting the funds we need to rebuild has been an obstacle; and insurance doesn't seem to care you lost everything and now have to start over. We have had a quite a few unexpected expenses we have had to pay out of pocket and that has hurt us BUT we are staying positive and know things will work out. We just need to keep the faith and keep praying everything will be okay. I am so thankful for everyone who has been by our side. We wouldn't be where we are today without you all. Your donations has been a blessing and your thoughts and prayers have been reached. It warms our hearts so many of you have been the light we have needed. GOD bless you all.
As winter comes, we are getting closer to a move in date. The Wachsmuth family has been welcoming and wonderful to live with. They have made us feel welcome and treat us like family. We are very thankful. Hopefully things will look up for us come 2025 and we can move forward to make new memories. Just need to get through the thick of things before we come out and see the clearing.
Thank you again for everything to each and every one of you. We truly are blessed.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.