Supporting my baby sister Angel Thomas

I would like to thank you all for your kind donation if you can or if you can’t. Your prayers are truly needed at this time of need. My baby sister Angel Thomas unfortunately had a major stroke. She had brain surgery which damaged the left side of her body. My sister was doing fine two months ago after she recovered slowly, and she was doing fine in therapy, shortly afterwards my sister coded(her heart stopped) the nurses did everything in there power to bring her back to us and they did. A few days afterwards my sister coded three more time and it left her with brain damage on both sides. This lady is definitely a fighter. I’m trying to raise money for my niece and nephew who has been by there moms side from day one, it’s a tragedy that they both left there job to take care of their mom and be by her side continuously.me and my family has been in prayer waiting on God to give the last say so. I honestly thought Angel was going to come out of this like she did three times before. Unfortunately she’s still fighting, I do know the battle is the lord Amen, at this time help is truly needed, before my sister became ill she was in the process of moving, she just purchased a car to get back and forward to work her and her son, she just started working another job, everything was working in her favor. The car has several issues, the move came to an end, medical bill are pilling up and transportation has became very stressful, my nice is the MVP at this time, this 23 year old has took on the biggest responsibility ever. And not one time did she ask for help. So I am stepping out on faith asking the world to help us as much as possible. When I tell you 2023-2024 has broken me, and I know we are all going threw something and I know God will see us threw. I just want to continue to help place my nice and nephew in a nice place to stay to continue to care for there mom when God do heal her, and help fixing the car for transportation, we have no idea about the medical bills that’s accumulated and I’m praying that we will not need any other expenses, life insurance is extremely important for all families at this time. I just want to throw that in my message. The struggle is real. Please let make the right choices in life and buy a policy. My sister was young and full of life. We never thought we would be standing this situation in the eye. Well we are and I’m asking anyone who’s reading this. Please set your life up for the better. Our hearts are broken. This lady has been the light of everyone’s life. She has always been there for her family, now I desperately need her family to be there for her. She’s the true definition of a good person. So again she don’t deserve this. Her children and myself don’t deserve to suffer and hurt like we are. I do apologize but if you can help, the love and support is truly appreciated. Thank you again. And God bless you