The Deborah Mullan Health Support Fund

Is Canada's healthcare free? Lol, no. And is it effective? Also no. And does supplemental insurance cover all costs that the provincial healthcare doesn't cover? Again, no.

And here's the problem: Deborah us in too much pain to work. When she doesn't work, she doesn't have money for those little costs. Like parking at the hospital or drugs not covered by insurance, or alternative treatments like riding on roller coasters to pass kidney stones (Validation of a Functional Pyelocalyceal Renal Model for the Evaluation of Renal Calculi Passage While Riding a Roller Coaster).

Until Deborah can get this chronic (and acute) pain dealt with, she can't return to work, so she is asking for your help! Do you have a bit to spare to go toward these random and weird health costs? And yes, she really does want to buy passes to go to Galaxyland to ride roller coasters to try to get multiple stones in both her kidneys to pass. A weekday value pass costs $45, a regular pass costs $64, a week pass is &300, a 3-month pass is $400, and an annual pass is $650 (plus 5% gst).

Donated money will also assist in costs associated with:

Doctor fees (such as doctor letters to insurance companies, doctor charges for filling out forms, &c)

Hospital parking fees

OTC medications that are necessary but not covered by insurance because insurance doesn't cover necessary drugs that are available OTC

Transportation costs for visiting doctors in the city

What are Deborah's current most pressing issues?

Multiple kidney stones in both kidneys

Chronic migraines

Unknown problems we still need to figure out

Other issues include:

Chronic kidney disease

Secondary adrenal insufficiency

Chronic kidney stones (after these, I'll get more)

Chronic pancreatitis

Chronic pain syndrome

Chronic dark sense of humour

Irish Catholic guilt

Loud children whom she loves and adores

Deborah is actually writing this all in the third person, which is really awkward. She appreciates any and all support. If anyone is interested in regular donations to her cause, she may consider setting up a Patreon or Substack and provide exclusive weekly entertainment to subscribers in the form of audio, video, or writing. Let her know if this is something you would enjoy. She is also considering starting a podcast. You could even be among the first to be interviewed!