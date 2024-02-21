EMERGENCY! Keep Next News Broadcasting

Goal:
USD $57,000
Raised:
USD $16,657
For the past year, our beloved platform, Next News Network, guided by the unwavering commitment of Gary and Angie Franchi, has been ensnared in a battle against demonetization. This isn't merely a setback; it's a dire threat to our existence and the principles of free speech and truth we've dedicated ourselves to. Our efforts to challenge the status quo and present untainted narratives are at risk, and now, more than ever, we're in urgent need of your support.
Your financial gift at this critical juncture is more than a donation—it's a lifeline, a stand against the silencing of diverse voices, and a testament to the power of community. It's about ensuring that the legacy and impact of Next News Network continue to thrive in a landscape that's increasingly hostile to independent journalism.
This call to action is a plea for solidarity, for the preservation of a platform that has always strived to deliver not just news, but a perspective that respects and values truth and freedom. Let's stand together to navigate these turbulent times, to safeguard a future where information remains free and accessible. Your support can make the difference between our survival and the loss of a decade's worth of dedicated journalism. Let's unite and ensure that Next News Network remains a beacon of hope and a force for truth in our society.
Independent content creators need our support.
Thank you Gary and Family
Thank-you Gary!
Thank you for what you do !
Thanks for keeping me up to date , may GOD bless you !
Thank you Gary
Hang in there. Keep up the fight. We're watching. God Bless!
Hi Mr. and Mrs. N3! This is not much, but I wanted to let you know how much we look forward to watching your professional broadcasts to receive unbiased information.
Thanks for your great work!
Fight the good fight, my friend.
February 24th, 2024
UPDATE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/0avGvENBOtE
