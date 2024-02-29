Supporting the Thomas Family

Goal:
Coming Alongside the Thomas Family to Support Keely's Health Battle
Hospitality, courage, strength, faith- these are a few words that describe the Thomas Family. Many of us have been encouraged, supported, and loved by this dear family. Many of us have been a source of love and care over the years.
Keely has recently been diagnosed with uterine cancer and is facing a tremendous fight. We have an opportunity to step up and step in to support them. They have been in the trenches for the last three years as Keely's health has been in crisis. They now need prayers, actions, and financial help for this battle.
"The past 3 years of health issues started with what my wife thought to be an early period, but turned out to be the beginning of an ordeal that has consisted of long stretches of continual bleeding and eventual exhaustion and anemia. This irregular but too consistent bleeding has lasted for this entire 3-year period.
This health issue has challenged our family as Keely’s deterioration led to long periods of constant caretaking which has taken all of the family to get through. Early on Keely was unable to do much other than go from bed to a chair then back to bed. There are periods of relief now, but she is still not able to do much as the years of bleeding have taken their toll.
We have been working to determine the root cause of the issue for this entire time and have met with doctors and practitioners to unravel this mystery but have been unsuccessful in resolving the issue. She has had 5 different tests between June 2021 and May 2023 that indicated there was no cancer present. During this time, we have sought treatment to address the resulting anemia and to resolve the cause of the bleeding. However, the most recent test in February 2024 came back with cancer present noting it had aggressive growth.
With this recent news we are attacking the health issue on multiple fronts. We are pursuing complimentary therapies to strengthen the immune system while also engaging in therapies to eliminate the cancer cells. We have addressed the basics right away since the diagnosis, such as no sugar, fruits, etc. that feed cancer cells. We are also utilizing therapies that block glucose uptake in cancer cells to eliminate them. We are adding additional therapies to the treatment plan and are going to a clinic in Texas for 4 weeks to pursue additional treatments that will help strengthen her immune system while attacking the cancer cells. These steps will enable us to reach the goal of being cancer free and getting Keely back to a healthy and active life. It’s times like these where you are reminded that health is key to a full life.
We thank you for your help in restoring Keely’s health and look forward to providing you updates as we progress on this journey."
"My Heavenly Father has given me massive amounts of joy throughout the process.
My family has been amazing. Brian is our rock holding things together. Anna Kay became my full-time caregiver so Brian could still hold down his job. Caedmon graduated high school and expected to strike out on his own but came home instead to help take care of the family.
Amazing friends have done creative things, like sending gift cards, arranging prepared meal deliveries, writing lovely notes of encouragement, and even making the drive to help clean and organize our home. I'm so thankful to be surrounded by loving, faithful friends."
Although The Thomases are at the very beginning stages of this difficult journey and have very few pieces of the puzzle, there are some very pressing needs for now and the future.
Health issues create a financial burden and this situation is no different. The accumulating expenses of the treatments, travel, and insurance costs add up.
Travel, lodging and travel expenses (to and from Norman, DFW, Lubbock) - $5000
Complimentary Therapies- $10,400
Insurance Deductible- $10,000
Our Goal for the Thomases is $25,400.
Keely, Brian, Caedmon, and Anna Kay have walked this journey and are walking it with grace and hope, in the midst of fatigue, pain, and life-threatening events. Please take this opportunity to come alongside and help this precious family.
Join me and others as we pray, love, and give to lighten their burden, trusting God to take care of Keely, Brian, Caedmon, and Anna Kay.
December 3rd, 2024
GREAT NEWS!
Brian, Caedmon, Anna Kay, and I are thrilled to share our latest news with you all! I had my latest blood draw to test for circulating cancer dna in the blood last week and we received the results today. The results show the lowest numbers I have seen yet.
I shed one tear today about it as Brian and I hugged in celebration this morning. That tear was out of joy and relief that everything I’m doing is what needs to be done to resolve this issue. Fear about the outcome of this challenge isn’t something I struggle with. I have no doubt that I will walk through this journey and end up with a healthy body once again; however, the journey requires a lot of decision-making and further research. So, knowing I can relax, continue to do what I’m doing, and enjoy the journey brings relief for me.
It is so fun to be able to share this news with you as you are a HUGE part of this journey. You’ve walked with us, encouraged us, prayed for us, shared your resources, and showed great love Acts-chapter-2 style.
I will continue to take the immunotherapy daily at home along with the supplements that are in my protocol. I also do several different therapies each day which I will continue as well. Even once I receive the news of no disease, I will continue the immunotherapy for several months to give my body the continued boost it needs to recover from all I’ve dealt with for the past 3 years and 8 months.
The expectation at this point is that the next text will show no evidence of disease. We are looking forward to that day!
Thank you for linking arms with us! We appreciate your support in helping us to achieve these results. Please continue to walk with us on this path as we move forward toward the goal of no evidence of disease.
November 21st, 2024
Hey guys, it's Brian, it's been a while since we have posted. Keely is continuing to follow a robust therapy program. She's still walks regularly which makes her feel good. We've reached the point where her level of weight loss has become a concern. Eating isn't very enjoyable and that leads to small portions when she does eat so she tries to supplement with Keto and protein shakes in an attempt to maintain nutrition. So, keep her in your prayers for an increased appetite and a significant weight gain.
She was back in Lubbock this past weekend for treatments and was able to get a good amount in. The picture below is from the trip. We are thankful to have such great friends there and great facilities that provide such great care and treatment.
We had some scheduling difficulties with the blood test provider so we haven't done a test since the last one but should get one scheduled for next week. That is the test that shows how the body is responding to the treatments and gauges the level of cancer cells present. We are looking forward to getting that test done so we can determine the effects of the immunotherapy now that she's done a couple of months straight. We're hoping the previous gap in treatment that caused a spike in the cancer cells has regressed with the recent regular treatments.
Thanksgiving is around the corner and we have a lot to be thankful for. We are looking forward to our Thanksgiving holiday and hope your time with friends and family is wonderful.
October 3rd, 2024
We have good news and not-so-good news. I’ll start with the not-so-good news just to get it out of the way. My latest blood draw shows slightly higher cancer DNA (specific to the type I’m dealing with) circulating in the blood. This is not what we wanted to hear, but it is what it is, and I choose to see it as much needed information. We’ll take this information and use it to tweak what we are doing.
The good news is that I continue to feel pretty good most of the time. I’m not where I was 3 and a half years ago, but I feel WAY better than I have in the past 3 and a half years. I’m still walking every day anywhere from .88 of a mile to 3 miles depending on how strong I am on that given day. I’m doing more housework and cooking more (which makes the family happy). Doing the therapies I’m doing is more than a part-time job and I know they are strengthening my body.
Cancer is not a deficiency in chemo or radiation, it is a dysfunction of the cellular metabolism. Everything I’m doing is geared toward the goals of rebooting the metabolism of the cells as well as normal cell death for those that can’t be rebooted. Cancer cells whose metabolism is healed will revert to healthy cells which produce the proper amount of ATP.
I love this perspective and approach because it isn’t about “attacking” it is about restoration and healing. My Heavenly Father made my body to heal if given what it needs, so I’m thankful to be able to give it what it needs. You all are a HUGE part of that and I’m forever grateful.
September 3rd, 2024
It’s hard to know what to say at this time. Thankfully, I have my immunotherapy and have been taking it daily for 20 days now. I am finally seeing some renewed energy and am walking regularly .88 of a mile to 2.5 miles each day depending on my energy levels and weather. The beautiful weather we’re currently enjoying is making it easy to walk 2-3 times a day and it feels good. My legs are weak after a walk and it takes me a little time to recover, but it doesn't knock me down. I’m cooking some again and really enjoying that.
The last cancer tests came back higher which is obviously not what we want. The month-long setback of getting the immunotherapy was super disappointing as it made a big impact on my energy levels and obviously what is going on inside my body. It also was a disappointment financially as it feels like a waste of almost $4,000. And, while I know it wasn’t a total waste, it feels disappointing because 3 full months of treatment is what is recommended for the stage and aggressive nature of the type of cancer I was diagnosed with and I’ve basically had to start all over again.
I can’t and won’t say much about the logistical setback of the immunotherapy for reasons of protecting myself and others, but if we lived in a free land, then we could all choose our own treatments without interference. This is not the case and the powers-that-be are set against the treatments that I have chosen even though it is super successful and easily obtained in other countries. If I could travel to get this, then I most certainly would.
Last week Brian took me to the ER in OKC for abdominal inflammation and severe pain. I had another CT scan (not my favorite, but I took high dose melatonin to help mitigate the radiation) which showed some inflammation in the gut with most likely an infection. I’m eating mostly carnivore with some keto thrown in there and as long as I stick more closely to carnivore then I don’t experience any pain. Nuts are completely out which is a disappointment as they were a crunchy occasional snack. I had stopped eating because of the pain so I’ve lost a little more weight (people on carnivore/keto lose weight naturally and easily so it’s not a surprise that I’ve lost more weight). I’m working on consuming more on a regular basis, so I don’t lose more.
Anna Kay and I brewed some fire cider a few weeks ago and I’m so excited to see how it turned out, but the great benefit is that it has so many wonderful gut-healing ingredients. I love it when I set myself up for success.
Thank you for your continued support, love, prayers, and the sharing of your financial resources. I was telling a friend that Brian and I are used to being on the giving end of Acts chapter 2 and the receiving end has brought foreign emotions most of which are deep gratitude and joy. I know now the beauty of the giving a receiving on a much deeper level. The Father set it up as His beautiful economy of loving one another. The receiving of love has blessed us immensely.
August 13th, 2024
I continue to have less energy each day which is obviously not the direction I want to be going in. However, it seems that the immunotherapy will get here on Wednesday – here’s hoping and praying! I’m disappointed that the hold-up has set me back. Wednesday I will also have my next blood draw to see if there is cancer DNA detected in my blood. Really looking forward to that test and receiving great results.
I’ve created a new Amazon wish list with some supplements I am taking and in current need of. Many of the supplements I’m taking aren’t sold on Amazon, so this is just a small list. I’ll still be in need of help to order next month’s worth of immunotherapy, so any help on Give Send Go, Venmo, or Zelle is much appreciated. I was hoping to be able to take on a lot of new clients so I can cover the costs myself (no one really likes asking for help, do they? – it’s definitely not my gift), but with my energy loss I’ll be slowing down my taking on of new clients. I am happy to say that I do have two new clients that just started EVOX with me (which is my JOY!!!), so that will help.
Amazon link is below. Thank you all for continuing to pray for us and encourage us. We are grateful!
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2EA0B3SQ7TO4C?ref_=wl_share
August 5th, 2024
I have lots of good news to share, but I also have some prayer needs so I’ll start there. There is a hold-up with the immunotherapy, and I’ve gone almost 2 weeks without. While I’m still doing great, I don’t want to lose any ground we’ve already gained. We believe strongly that this is the biggest key in my healing, therapy-wise. Please pray for it to be shipped today.
Also, I’m ready to take new EVOX clients now that I have more strength and endurance, so please pray that those who need emotional healing will find me for that win-win. The income from new clients would have an impact on our paying for my treatments. “Seeing” clients (I’m now 100% remote) is also good for my soul. I feel called to do EVOX and help people, so it brings me great joy to live out my calling. Please pray for five client appointments a week. For those of you who don’t know what EVOX is, it is a technology-based therapy that uses voice mapping and frequencies to clear out negative emotions. Brian calls it “counseling on steroids”, which makes me laugh but it is also really accurate.
Progress is truly amazing, and we are so encouraged! I have the stamina to do many hours’ worth of therapies (all things I do at home), walk every day, swim laps (we’ve been swimming in our neighbor’s pool – super grateful for their generosity in sharing with me), cook, do laundry, do some dishes (which used to be my least favorite “chore”, but I don’t mind it anymore since I’m just so grateful to have the ability back – perspective shifts are always welcome), and some light cleaning. At the end of the day, I’m tired, but it’s a normal tiredness. I do still nap or lie down on occasion, but the need gets less and less each week.
All of our walks feel so life-giving! My pace has picked up significantly and unless it is super-hot (we’re walking early in the morning and as the sun is going down in the evening since it is August now and a little toasty outside) then even when we are done, I feel like I could keep going. I’m doing anywhere from .88 of a mile to 2.88 miles in a day (thanks to Caedmon for using the app to calculate distance for me since I like to quantify things).
The laps in the pool bring me so much joy! I LOVE to swim, and we miss our pool in Plano and for obvious reasons I haven’t been able to swim since summer 2020. I swim until my triceps burn and then I take a break. As soon as they feel better, I’m back at it again. Building my body back up physically is good for me mentally as well. I feel alive and it’s been three years since I’ve really felt alive (fighting for my life and all).
The 4th week of July, Kristi and Eamon came to visit us which made for lots of fun around here. Eamon kept us laughing and it was good for my soul to be with Kristi, my sister-from-another-mister. I was grateful to have energy for just truly being present. Caedmon and Eamon went bowling one day and we all went swimming another day (thanks again to our wonderful neighbors). We took lots of walks in the beautiful weather we were given during that time. It’s a gift to be able to live life again and enjoy people I love dearly.
It's a joy to be able to share with you the progress in my abilities! Thank you all for being here for me and my family. We are truly grateful!
My next blood draw is not scheduled yet but should be around the 15th of August. I’m so looking forward to the results!
Blessings!
Keely
July 19th, 2024
This is the most fun update I’ve written, and I am thrilled to be able to share with you all. Today I received the results from my first comparison cancer test from Natera. Side note: if you or someone you love is dealing with cancer, I recommend looking into their tests as the tests are created for each individual and highly reliable (If you have questions about it feel free to reach out). My results showed a dramatic change which is super encouraging as it occurred in such a short period of time. The first blood draw was done on June 11th and this latest draw was on July 6th. It isn’t a “negative” result yet, but it is close. The test finds circulating cancer cell DNA and the amount is super low now. Obviously, I know that I’m feeling better, but it sure is fun to have a blood test assure us that we are doing the right treatment.
I’m feeling so good that I’m walking almost every day anywhere from .88 miles to 2.88 miles which has been going on the past three weeks. Before that I could hardly walk ¼ of a mile – and it was truly difficult. Today Brian and I were talking about when it was difficult for me to walk to the bathroom and here we are taking long walks.
My treatment plan is extensive and all that I’m doing is more than a part-time job, but I’m able to do it all on my own without help from my family. I’m able to keep track of what I’ve done and what needs to be done and this is huge as it feels good to be fairly independent again. I am no longer a full-time job for Brian, Caedmon, and Anna Kay. Their stress levels have gone down significantly and that brings me so much happiness. And of course, the results of the test lowers stress too.
My precious friend Roberta told me today that she wants to celebrate my good news by going kayaking with me. I LOVE to kayak and the fact that yes, I can actually do that now is well, I don’t have words just joy bubbling up inside of me.
I’m about to go into my second month of immunotherapy (one of the many things I’m doing) and I KNOW it is working by how I feel and the amazing test results. We have the funds to cover the second month, so please pray for the funds for the third month of treatment as that is the minimum of therapy required to take care of this.
My appetite has improved so that food is no longer disgusting, and I eat fairly regularly. I’ve stopped losing weight which is important. Sleep has improved but I still have occasional nights when I’m up in the middle of the night for 3-4 hours. Please pray for deep, consistent sleep.
Thank you for your prayers and support for me and my family. Some of you have been praying and standing by me for the past 3 years and four months and are still here by my side. Know that I am grateful and KNOW that I am blessed in abundance.
The picture is of my friend Angelica who came to visit us this past weekend. She’s done a lot for our family the past three years, and it was great to have her here for just fun (although she did bring us groceries from Whole Foods – things we can’t get in the small town near us). We did a lot of walking and laughing and just enjoying each other.
July 3rd, 2024
Hello faithful friends!
We’re so thankful for your prayers and continued encouragement during this challenge. My appetite is improving which is great because I’m starting to enjoy food on occasion and tolerate eating just fine when I’m not enjoying it. It’s a bizarre feeling to find food and the thought of food disgusting. I’m maintaining my weight with days of being hungry and wanting to eat and days of not being interested and yet finding ways to make food mildly appealing. Right now, I’m on a sundried tomato kick which is making all my food more appetizing. Why sundried tomatoes? I have no idea, but they are super tasty to me right now.
My energy levels are improving and I’m able to take care of laundry consistently and help around the house. It is great to be able to take care of my family in small ways and I look forward to the day when I’m back to doing what I was able to do three years ago. I’m also walking fairly regularly. Those walks are usually about a ¼ of a mile, but sometimes I can do as much as a half a mile. My goal this fall is to get back to doing 2.5 miles six days a week like I was doing before all of this happened. That will be a fun milestone to hit!
Sleep is still a huge challenge. I have nights when I get pretty good sleep and then nights when I’m wide awake for 3-4 hours in the middle of the night. I would appreciate your prayers for deep, consistent sleep. I’m still napping during the day for an hour or two about 3-4 days a week. I’ve napped more in the past three years and three months than I had in the previous four decades and I’m ready for that phase to be over, so sleeping through the night would help that.
Thanks to a family donation, I was able to start the immunotherapy. I’m really looking forward to seeing what difference this can make in the healing of the body, but also my energy levels. My lack of energy is making it hard to do the other therapies that I need to be doing, so prayers for increased energy would be appreciated.
A precious, warrior friend gave me this coin which helps me on the occasional mentally challenging day. I can only be beaten if I give up or die. Our Heavenly Father has given me the gift of long-suffering and my mom gave me the gift of a strong will. Those things together make it impossible for me to give up, so I keep pursuing healing, keep believing, and keep choosing joy. Thank you for standing with me and my family!
June 13th, 2024
It is hard to express how grateful I am for your love and support. I don’t worry about myself or the health challenges because I may have lost several battles, but I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that I will win the war, but I do worry about my crew. It has been a long, hard three years and two months for them. The constant caretaking is exhausting and scary as there have been many incidences that have been life-threatening and watching all of that has taken its toll on my crew. The financial assistance relieves stress for them and I’m grateful that y’all are standing by us.
Before this craziness (three years ago), I used to see 8-15 clients a week, but in the past three years I’ve seen 0-2 clients each week (when I’ve been well enough – and only remotely) and we’ve spent a good amount of money on trying to save my life. This is why we are in the situation to need some assistance at the moment. As I get better, I’ll be able to take on more clients and promote my business.
I’m seeing good healing this week and feeling daily improvements. I’ve been walking the last several days – a big ¼ mile, but it’s still something. I had the blood draw yesterday for the Natera cancer test, so now we just wait for them to create a specific test for me and then we can retest every 6 weeks to see what progress we are making on healing my body.
Brian and I are on the same page as we have been making a plan to win the war. We’ll be using a therapy to unmask the cancer cells since they surround themselves with a protective coating to go undetected by the immune system. Another therapy, which is actually 5 different products, blocks the pathways to the abnormal cells so they lose the ability to be fed. I’ll be doing immunotherapy by injection each day for 3 months which will activate my immune system to clean up the abnormal cells that we’ve unmasked. I’ll also be taking a product of aminos to help rebuild my body. I’ve been taking this since the beginning of April and I’m already seeing results like hair regrowth (yes, after the past 3-year nightmare I have less hair than I used to), healthier-looking skin, and stronger nails, so I know it’s doing good things inside and out. I’ll also be taking a variety of other supplements to continue to rebuild my body. This will cost about $5,000 per month with the plan to follow this treatment plan for 3 months for a total of $15,000. These are the therapies with which I would appreciate your help.
We also have therapies that we already have the ability to do without additional cost such as TKM, BEMER, Rife frequencies, and hopefully hyperbaric chamber which should be covered by insurance to help with anemia.
Blessings to you all as you love on me and my family during this challenge!
I would appreciate it if you would share our Give Send Go on social media as many hands make light work. The more you share, the closer we get to our goal to be able to get started on the therapies.
Picture taken before our walk this evening. 😊
June 7th, 2024
The post op follow up appointment was Wednesday. The appointment was as expected. We reviewed the pathology report with the Dr. which indicates Stage IIICii. The stage provides three options for treatment. Two are traditional treatments with Taxol and Carbo with some nuances and a 3rd option is a drug trial. Due to the harsh nature of the treatments we are looking at other options of treatment including low dose chemo called IPT as well as another option that is an immunotherapy product. Part of the challenge is different cancers respond to different treatments whether you are using traditional treatments or alternative ones so its not straightforward. To complicate things further this type of cancer is more rare so there is less data available for this one. Pray for wisdom as we consider how to approach the next phase as both money and time are important. Alternative treatments are not covered by insurance and are generally expensive so it is a factor when looking at treatment options. Also, with Keely's weakened state after 3 years of health challenges it is important to find a treatment that her body can handle while she rebuilds so she doesn't use a treatment that wears her down so much her body can no longer fight. There are delicate balances to be achieved so pray that we find them as we determine what to do over the next couple of weeks. We cannot wait long as we need to take the momentum of removing the known cancer from the body, rebuild it and any remaining cancer before it can spread. Due to the aggressive nature of this type of cancer we are racing against the clock to be in a position to be successful.
The trip was Keely and she is recovering. Its up and down where she feels good in spurts but then crashes hard and has to rest/sleep for stretches of time. We're looking forward to her recovering her strength and she's ready to get out and move. We're excited to send you updates with her progress as we move forward.
June 5th, 2024
Hey y’all, it’s Keely! I’m two weeks out from surgery and grateful to be feeling a little bit better today. It’s been a rough two weeks beginning with waking up from surgery in severe pain which was not from the surgery itself but from how they had me positioned in the surgery. When I was 18, I had a bone tumor removed from my left arm and I deal with pain from that about twice a year – usually from weather and on occasion because I used my arm in a way that it doesn’t appreciate. So, I woke up from surgery in more pain in my arm and shoulders than I have felt in over 30 years. All the muscles had completely cramped up around my arm and I was in excruciating pain. All I wanted was to get to Brian so he could massage my shoulders. I have a shoulder immobilizer at home that I use about twice a year, but it never crossed my mind to bring it to the hospital, so Brian found a medical supply store near the hospital to buy me one. I had told the doctor that I needed one, but they said they would have to call in orthopedics to come in to order one and I couldn’t wait. Even morphine wasn’t touching the pain. It took about five days for the muscles to all finally relax.
I’ve had no pain from the surgery, only lots of discomfort thankfully. They had told me it would be a six-week recovery and I certainly believe them as this has been rough. I spent only one night in the hospital which I was super thankful for as you know how hospitals are, sleep is hard to come by. The drive home which took us an hour and a half (low traffic time, thankfully) went better than anticipated, but getting out of the car and getting into the house was hard and made my arm hurt.
Brian, Caedmon, and Anna Kay have continued to take great care of me. I feel loved and well looked after. Sleep is slowly improving as my body is more comfortable than it has been. Turns out major abdominal surgery is no joke!
Between the emergency hemorrhage ER and hospital stay and the surgery, eating has been a challenge, so I’ve lost weight to the point of my being uncomfortable with the thought of losing any more weight. Please pray for my appetite to increase as food has been either disgusting to me or I’ve felt indifferent. Most of the time I’m forcing myself to eat.
I’ve been dealing with a low-grade fever for over a week now which I’m guessing is normal since my paperwork says to call if the fever reaches above 100.4. Unfortunately, the fever has me feeling hot, weak, and super tired. Today the fever has been lower – last time checked it was 99.4 – which is why I have the capacity to send out this update.
On Wednesday we head back to OKC for my post-op appointment. I’m not particularly thrilled about getting back into the car, driving an hour and a half, seeing the doctor, then driving back another hour and a half (or more depending on traffic). Your prayers for Wednesday would be super appreciated.
After the appointment on Wednesday, we’ll have new decisions to make. One of the therapies we are considering is more expensive than we originally thought because they say I am stage 3 (and not stage 2), so we’ll be re-working numbers and making decisions from there.
I’ve been having many thoughts lately about Acts chapter 2 as being on the receiving end can many times be more challenging than on the giving end. I’ll share more in depth later about my thoughts, but for now please know that you have been such an amazing source of encouragement and contemplation. Much Love to you all!
May 30th, 2024
Thank you for all the prayers and support. With all that has been going on we have forgotten about the progress on the fund raising. We're over half way 50+%! Thank you for all the support. It means a great deal as we go through this.
Keely is doing better! She is starting to be able to sleep more as the soreness and general discomfort from the surgery is fading. The fluid retention has improved as well to where its not an issue anymore. So overall things are improving. Keep praying!
We have connected with Natera, the company that does special cancer testing that provides individualized cancer care. It takes the signatures of the cancer and enables monitoring off its specific signature to accurately determine presence, absence or recurrence of cancer in a person. They will take blood or other dna sample as well as biopsy samples from the recent surgery to create the profile for Keely to monitor her. We're very excited about this tool and are thankful to have learned about it through a family friend. Its very exciting to have so many people with different knowledge crowd sourcing infromation. This makes the process even better as we try to determine how to move forward as friends with experience or knowledge different from ours chime in.
We received the pathology report. We have not met with the doctor yet, that appointment is Wed June 5th. The current diagnosis from that report is FIGO Stage IIIC2ii: Macrometastasis (to para-aortic lymph nodes up to the renal vessels, with or without metastasis to the pelvic nodes). There is also a follow up test to determine HER2 status so we'll know that later. We'll know more about Dr. Richardson's take on things when we meet next week. We'll need your prayers for that trip as Keely is still weak and recovering from the surgery and trip to the ER the week before for the hemorrhaging and blood transfusion. The trip itself is a 3 hour turnaround not including waiting at the doctor's office, then waiting in the doctor's office. So she'll need the energy to make that trip and deal with all the travel and stress.
As always, thank you for all the prayers and support.
May 27th, 2024
Thank you for all the prayers and support!
It's been a hard week. Keely has been dealing with the pain in her shoulders as we mentioned before. She has also had some fluid retention that has been causing a lot of pain as well. Her lower legs are better now but she still has it in her thighs and left arm. She has been needing help with everything so it has been a round the clock effort. In addition to all that she was dealing with nightmares. They were most likely due to the surgery and anesthesia combination. Those have past but she's still catching up on sleep. Sleep has been hard because she's so uncomfortable from the surgery and fluid retention. Please pray for all these to go away so she can get sleep and her body can relax and heal.
May 21st, 2024
Hey everyone,
The surgery went well. We didn't get to surgery till later than expected around 3:30. It took the four hours that were expected. There were no additional cuts needed other than the robotic incisions. They took four lymph nodes and we'll get the report on those in the coming weeks. The night was rough, not due to the hysterectomy as you might suspect, but due to her left shoulder hurting. It has a limited range of motion from a previous surgery and sealing from years ago and during the transition to or out of surgery it was aggravated somehow. That lead to a lot of pain so it was a night of pain medication rounds as the medication wore off. We should see the surgeon soon to get the in person report of the surgery and more information. Good news is the surgical area is pain free so far so that bodes well for the recovery. We'll keep you updated as the week goes along. Thank you for all the prayers!
May 20th, 2024
Hello Friends!
Today is the big day for the surgery which is scheduled for 1:50pm. Please pray for a best case scenario. The surgery is a "radical hysterectomy" with a lymph node dissection. The expected time for surgery is 4 hours. Recovery is expected to be 2-3 days at the hospital.
We are grateful for all your prayers this past week as the hope was for me to stay out of the ER and make it to surgery day without emergency surgery. So thankful that today has come without emergency surgery.
My our Heavenly Father bless you all!
Picture of our indoor dog, Baxter as he will miss us terribly while we are gone. Thankfully Caedmon will still be at home most of the time to take care of animals.
May 12th, 2024
Thank you for all your prayers over the last few days. If you didn't see the Facebook post here's the latest.
Keely started to hemorrhage on Thursday, so we went to our local ER. We arrived at the ER about 6pm and were there for about 7 hours where they ran blood tests and did an ultrasound to determine what to do while she continued to hemorrhage. They decided to transfer us to the Level 1 Trauma Unit at OU in OKC. Keely was taken by ambulance so they could monitor her and arrived at the OU ER about 3am Friday. In the ER they did more blood work and took her for a CT scan. After about 4 hours they admitted her to the Gynecological Oncology Surgical Unit. They reviewed the results of the tests and monitored her closely while trying to find an opening for surgery while we waited. Due to so much blood loss they decided to do a transfusion. The transfusion started Saturday afternoon and it took about 7 hours. They gave her 2 units (pints) of blood to get her hemoglobin count up to an acceptable level. She was stable and her blood count was good enough to release us Sunday morning (today).
Surgery will be next Monday the 20th with a pre-op appointment Friday. The delay is due to the scheduling of the robotic surgery tool. They want to use the robot due to the complexity of the surgery.
Please continue to pray for Keely this week as we prepare for surgery and pray that there is no more hemorrhaging in the meantime. Another hemorrhaging episode would send us back to the ER and OKC for an emergency surgery without the robotic tool.
May 4th, 2024
I posted this to FB and then forgot to post here...sigh...
We’ve been home from Lubbock almost three weeks now and I continue to see great improvements in my energy levels which is super exciting for us. The first year of this mess I declined in energy each month and it got worse and worse. There have been months in the past three years (March 2021 to March 2023) where I have been close to being comatose, mostly sleeping all day. I’m now doing laundry and cooking some. I just spent a few days working on our closet, getting rid of clothing, and moving winter clothes to bins under the bed and getting the summer clothes back in the closet. There are many breaks taken, but the fact that I continue to feel stronger and can take some of the burden off of my family is encouraging.
There is an amazing cancer test that we are pursuing which is a simple doctor ordered blood draw. They can look for markers that are specific to the type of cancer that an individual is dealing with and then test every 4-6 weeks to see how quickly we are making good progress toward healing. This will help us to continuously tweak the treatment plan. We’re hoping to get that done next week.
We’ll also be doing another CBC just to see how well the treatment is going for the anemia. I believe that the amino acids I’m taking are a huge reason why I’m doing so much better, and I expect to see improvements in the anemia.
Prayers would be appreciated for an increase in my appetite. I have had almost no appetite since April 2021 and for the most part I struggle to get in 600 calories (of highly nutrient-dense foods) a day. I do have days when I feel like eating and I probably get closer to 1,000-1,200 calories a day. The first year and a half of this I gained 30 pounds (super annoying to gain weight not eating – which we’re sure was all inflammation). This time last year the inflammation started going away in my body (thank You, Father) which felt so good, and I finally started to lose the 30 pounds I had gained (no change in how I was eating – the only thing that changed was that I added in colostrum to my protocol). I’ve continued to lose weight and now I need the weight loss to stop, so I need to be getting in enough food each day. It is hard to eat when you aren’t enjoying eating.
Thank you all for your continued encouragement, support, love, and generous gifts! My family and I feel grateful to be surrounded by such a loving support system.
The photo is some of that nutrient-dense food that our hens (whom we love) provide for us.
April 11th, 2024
Hey y’all, it’s Keely. Brian, our daughter, and I are back home after four weeks in Lubbock getting treatment. After a difficult car ride home, I took two days in bed to really recover, but I’m feeling stronger today and able to give the update myself.
We believe all the treatments in Lubbock were absolutely worthwhile and we are grateful for the practitioners who helped me as they were knowledgeable, kind, and super supportive. We are still putting all the pieces of the puzzle together as I’m still dealing with anemia and low blood pressure. I feel like once we get those things under control, I’ll be doing so much better.
We did four main treatments while there in Lubbock. I did high-dose vitamin C IVs for the first three weeks (three times a week), four weeks of UBI (three times a week), four weeks (twice a week) of electrolymphatic treatment, and one week of hyperbaric chamber. It was a lot of activity for me, and I was tired a lot, but I know it was worth it.
Thankfully, Brian works remotely, and his boss has been great to work with him by allowing his hours to be flexible as I rarely am able to drive. He was able to be there for almost all of my treatments. I’m grateful because he is my rock and takes such good care of me.
I get a lot of questions about what I’m going through, what we’ve been through the past three years, and what direction we are going as far as treatments are concerned, so I’ll try to answer some of those.
Have you been dealing with cancer these past three years? No, I’ve been tested for cancer multiple times over the past three years and they all came up negative, so we believe this is a new diagnosis.
Do you believe this diagnosis is related to what you’ve been going through the past three years? 100% yes. If you have been researching about the experiment that they conducted and what it does to the recipient as well as to those around the recipient, then you know that cancer is one of the outcomes. While I did not choose to participate in the experiment, I was affected by those who did.
Are you concerned about the outcome of this diagnosis? Not at all. I’ve been researching this topic since 2008 – failing to prepare is preparing to fail. We are prepared. I already knew what route I would take should I ever be given this diagnosis. It is a challenge, but I can handle a challenge. My Heavenly Father continues to guide me and love on me in this challenge. Mentally and emotionally, I am strong.
What direction are you going as far as treatments go? People who know me well will laugh at this question because they know I would never go with standard of care. When you learn that kee-mo has a less than 3% success rate and that most people leave this earth because of the treatment and not the original diagnosis, then the choice is easy.
The blood tests that were run before I left were a cancer test and some anemia related tests. The anemia tests came back but we’re still waiting on more information about those tests. The cancer test, CA-125 is not a diagnostic test (we already knew about the cancer) but a meter for where things are. The test came back higher than it was before but not at a dangerous level. It is possible my body was struggling more due to the treatments but now that I am recovering from the treatments and the trip, I have more energy than I did previously, so it’s hard to say what that indicates. We will continue to run that test monthly to determine status of the cancer as well as other tests as needed.
Are you planning on surgery? The jury is still out on that one mostly because my body has been so beat down by the past three years that Brian and I are concerned about what surgery would do to me. I’m not sure I’m strong enough for surgery right now, so it is a decision that will be made in the future as I do get stronger.
Now that we are home, we have new decisions to make. I’m still taking my protocol and that seems to be going well, but as for things like UBI, we live an hour and a half from the nearest practitioner that offers that. Brian and I are in constant talks about priorities as far as treatment is concerned.
Thank you to everyone for your prayers, encouragement, gifts, cards, and love! We are blessed!
March 29th, 2024
Hey friends and family,
We're up to 36% on the fundraising we appreciate all the support and encouragement.
This week was up and down. The good news is that the heart test came back clear with no issues. We did another blood test and the results of that indicated she's anemic and iron defecient. That's no surprise as we have been dealing with that for the past three years.
We ended up doing 4 days of treatments this week as Keely was not feeling up to a 5th day. This morning was abnormal. Keely got up and took a shower and decided to make it a short one becuase she wasn't feeling well. I was chatting with her after the shower and she said she was going to pass out. She passed in and out a few times and then we got her to bed so she could rest. Aside from the low blood pressure we don't have a specific thing to point to as a reason.
We're debating about what to next week. Please pray for strength, wisdom, and rest this weekend!
On that note, He is risen!
March 25th, 2024
This is Brian, Keely's husband, we continue to be grateful for your support. This past week we did treatments for 5 days and took Saturday and Sunday off. We start back on treatments tomorrow. Depending on the day it takes us anywhere from 2 and a half to 5 hours a day for the treatment activities. Most days Keely is tired and has low energy but we have had some spurts of activity where she has felt good. We are feeling confident that we are on the right track and the practitioners that have surrounded her have been helpful and encouraging. Keely is in good hands!
We are going to setup a heart test this week to see how it looks. We suspect there is an issue so we'd like to address it or at least eliminate that concern and get a better understanding of the current state of the body.
We are currently at 35% of our goal on the Give Send Go and are thankful for how your contributions are a source of strength and encouragment to Keely.
Please pray for wisdom, sleep and energy as we enter week three!
March 18th, 2024
This is Keely's husband Brian. I am taking over posting updates for a while.
First off we're over 30% toward our goal! We have seen steady giving and we appreciate all the prayers and support!
We just finished the first week of treatments. It was up and down, disappointing and encouraging but we are moving forward. The treatments take a toll as the body adjusts to the influx that challenges the current state. This led to some hard days and some not so hard days. This weekend was a litle challenging as well when a treatment threw her body a little off kilter and caused some heavy bleeding. That was discouraging and sapped some energy. In total we did six days of treatments this week and plan to do six days a week till we leave. We are trying to maximize the time here but arrange the treatments around the reactions that they cause.
Please pray for wisdom, sleep and energy as we enter week two!
March 12th, 2024
Update: Results of the full body scan were good as there is no evidence of spread.
Began treatments today at the clinic. It was a rough evening but I’m sure I’ll feel much better with a good night’s sleep.
Thank you again for all your prayers and encouragement as it is sustaining me.
March 4th, 2024
We appreciate all the prayers and support! We are now at 20% of the goal including the offline donations!! Wohoo!! We truly appreciate the support! We’ve all teared up at different times because it has been so super encouraging. Thank you!
If you can share with your circle of people to help us move further toward our goal, we would appreciate it greatly! The help is lowering the stress we’ve been dealing with for the last three years.
Just in from the lab -
The oncologist had a second pathology report done on the initial biopsy and it confirmed the findings of uterine serous adenocarcinoma.
Next event on the list-
We have a full body scan scheduled for Thursday, March 7th.
