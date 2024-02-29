Supporting the Thomas Family

Coming Alongside the Thomas Family to Support Keely's Health Battle

For The Thomas Family

Hospitality, courage, strength, faith- these are a few words that describe the Thomas Family. Many of us have been encouraged, supported, and loved by this dear family. Many of us have been a source of love and care over the years.

Keely has recently been diagnosed with uterine cancer and is facing a tremendous fight. We have an opportunity to step up and step in to support them. They have been in the trenches for the last three years as Keely's health has been in crisis. They now need prayers, actions, and financial help for this battle.

A little background





In Brian's words:

"The past 3 years of health issues started with what my wife thought to be an early period, but turned out to be the beginning of an ordeal that has consisted of long stretches of continual bleeding and eventual exhaustion and anemia. This irregular but too consistent bleeding has lasted for this entire 3-year period.

This health issue has challenged our family as Keely’s deterioration led to long periods of constant caretaking which has taken all of the family to get through. Early on Keely was unable to do much other than go from bed to a chair then back to bed. There are periods of relief now, but she is still not able to do much as the years of bleeding have taken their toll.

We have been working to determine the root cause of the issue for this entire time and have met with doctors and practitioners to unravel this mystery but have been unsuccessful in resolving the issue. She has had 5 different tests between June 2021 and May 2023 that indicated there was no cancer present. During this time, we have sought treatment to address the resulting anemia and to resolve the cause of the bleeding. However, the most recent test in February 2024 came back with cancer present noting it had aggressive growth.

With this recent news we are attacking the health issue on multiple fronts. We are pursuing complimentary therapies to strengthen the immune system while also engaging in therapies to eliminate the cancer cells. We have addressed the basics right away since the diagnosis, such as no sugar, fruits, etc. that feed cancer cells. We are also utilizing therapies that block glucose uptake in cancer cells to eliminate them. We are adding additional therapies to the treatment plan and are going to a clinic in Texas for 4 weeks to pursue additional treatments that will help strengthen her immune system while attacking the cancer cells. These steps will enable us to reach the goal of being cancer free and getting Keely back to a healthy and active life. It’s times like these where you are reminded that health is key to a full life.

We thank you for your help in restoring Keely’s health and look forward to providing you updates as we progress on this journey."

In Keely's words:

"My Heavenly Father has given me massive amounts of joy throughout the process.

My family has been amazing. Brian is our rock holding things together. Anna Kay became my full-time caregiver so Brian could still hold down his job. Caedmon graduated high school and expected to strike out on his own but came home instead to help take care of the family.

Amazing friends have done creative things, like sending gift cards, arranging prepared meal deliveries, writing lovely notes of encouragement, and even making the drive to help clean and organize our home. I'm so thankful to be surrounded by loving, faithful friends."

Although The Thomases are at the very beginning stages of this difficult journey and have very few pieces of the puzzle, there are some very pressing needs for now and the future.

Health issues create a financial burden and this situation is no different. The accumulating expenses of the treatments, travel, and insurance costs add up.

The breakdown

Travel, lodging and travel expenses (to and from Norman, DFW, Lubbock) - $5000

Complimentary Therapies- $10,400

Insurance Deductible- $10,000

Our Goal for the Thomases is $25,400.

Keely, Brian, Caedmon, and Anna Kay have walked this journey and are walking it with grace and hope, in the midst of fatigue, pain, and life-threatening events. Please take this opportunity to come alongside and help this precious family.

Join me and others as we pray, love, and give to lighten their burden, trusting God to take care of Keely, Brian, Caedmon, and Anna Kay.