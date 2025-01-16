Keaton Cancer Relapse

Keatons leukemia has came back in his spinal fluid with the highest number his oncologist has ever seen, she is calling all over the country trying to figure out what to do. Keaton has never had leukemia cells in his spinal fluid, a high number would be 1 & his is 2,443. We also received devastating news it spread to his bone marrow which lowers his overall chance of survival. This has come as a complete shock & disbelief filled with anger. He was only 6 months away from ending 2.5 years of treatment & our family being able to get back to “our new normal life” 6 months away from him being able to grow properly again, for his brain bleeds to START to heal, for them to stop damaging his teeth as adult teeth come in, not having to get poked and spinal taps with his brain and spinal fluid poisoned as “preventative treatment”…. Not having to make so many ER trips in the middle of the night.. The list is endless. He was planning his Make A Wish trip and surgery to remove his Port. Back in October in his every other month spinal taps with chemo in his spinal fluid we received confusing reports from the lab, phlebotomist and his doctor had brushed off as him being sick with a viral or bacterial infection. But January 6th it was confirmed his cancer came back with vengeance. The only option we have legally is to get a bone marrow transplant. Which is wiping out someone’s entire “immune system” and replacing it with a donors stem cells. Either from blood or bone marrow, if one of his brothers or Hunter and I is a match. If not we search the bone marrow registry for someone under 40 years old. This involves high doses of life altering chemotherapy and radiation to kill anything else lingering. Which includes minimum 160 days in the hospital. Keaton, Kyler Huntley & I will all be sharing one hospital room in OKC. I’m asking for support to help lessen the burden on Hunter in hopes if things get bad he will be able to take off work. Cancer relapse is very costly in many unexpected ways and we are hoping you will share this link. These kids are sterilized through these treatment plans & with financial support we will also freeze Keatons tissue in hopes science will one day be able to allow Keaton to have kids. We also are going to rely on costly alternative therapies and technology we haven’t used before. With our major cps case I have relied solely on doctors keeping him in remission and they have failed just like I knew they would and have damaged my son for 2 years for nothing. Something we spent a lot of money to prevent and are still dealing with it 2 years later with our judge violating LAWS & CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS. He has already suffered so much we just hope this is the final answer