No stabbing or race hustling just wheels for work

Goal:

 USD $3,500

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Karen Kennedy

Campaign funds will be received by Karen Kennedy

There is a wave of people committing crimes, then raising enormous amounts of money; that seems odd. 

Why are there so many people who are willing to support those who do violent, adversarial things, with no remorse for their actions? In fact, these individuals double down when they are confronted. 

For example: 
- An individual who is accused of shooting someone at point blank range; raised $1.5 million+
- An individual who is accused of stabbing a fellow student; raised almost $580,000; moneys gone and they are begging for more money
- An individual who said awful, racist things about little girls who were tragic victims of the recent Texas floods; raised almost $400 (refuses to apologize)

Has society fallen this far? I think not. Through this campaign, I’m going to prove it. 

I’m a journalist, content creator and military Goldstar widow of a decorated soldier. Money raised is for the down payment on a car. That’s it. 

Im sharing this campaign on social media. Thank you for reading, donating, and proving that alleged criminals aren’t the only people who receive massive support. Prove that America is healing.



Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

browneyedgrl1960
$ 30.00 USD
6 days ago

I appreciate you & your fight against the evil we are facing. Keep fighting! 🇺🇸🙏💪❤️

Ruthann
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Whatever we're doing, I'm in! (What are we doing??) Funny enough, I was JUST wondering why I wasn't calling you KJ! 😅 Those folks are going to have a rude awakening VERY SOON! BTW, weather warfare is aimed at DJT. Explains a lot. Thanks again! R. ❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Karen for President

