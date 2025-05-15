Kathy's Cancer Kickin' Krusade!

*** UPDATE - Saturday, June 7, 2025 ***

So, it's been a tough week. Blood work revealed that while everything is functioning normally, Kathy is presently battling anemia. Waiting on an infusion. Your prayers are both encouraged and are surely welcome! Thank you!

*** UPDATE - Saturday, May 29, 2025 ***

Good News!! The pathology is back, and her lymph nodes are clear...Happy Dance! We have our first event date set as June 29th for "Kathy's Kickin' Party!" which will include a motorcycle run, dinner, live music for dancing and a raffle or two. Thanks again, and your prayers are working!





*** UPDATE - Saturday, May 27, 2025 ***

Kathy made the trip home with her daughter on Sunday, and is doing well. Recovery can take six to eight weeks, and we are praying for her strong recovery. My friend is courageous, and is so very grateful for every bit of Love and Support she is receiving from everyone.

We are planning a number of fundraising events throughout the summer, and will keep everyone informed as dates and details evolve. Thank you, and we will continue to update you on her progress. Much Love to All of You!!





*** UPDATE - Saturday, May 24, 2025 ***

Thursday's surgery appears to have been successful!! Naturally, we must await the pathology report for true confirmation, yet her surgeon is highly optimistic that she got it all.

It was necessary to remove approximately one third of Kathy's colon, so she is still hospitalized down in Boston. Two daughters are down there with her now, and her husband Russ and I were able to visit her yesterday as well. We did a few laps around the nurses station, and she is so strong. Her color was good, and it appears they are appropriately managing the pain.

Today, however, there are some concerns, and we are awaiting word from the doctors to determine what will come next. God is cradling her, so I am inviting all angels of both heaven and earth to please hold this Dear Lady close to your heart! While the sun is shining brightly in that clearing up ahead, we are still in the wood, my friends.



Thank you to all the wonderful people who have reached inside your hearts, and thank you to those who are offering support in every way possible. Together we are mighty!

Much Love,

Mary

* * * * * * * *



Kathy Knight Newell is battling Neuroendocrine Cancer, and we are raising funds to assist this Precious Lady with expenses while she kicks this beast to the curb!



Kathy first touched my heart some 50-odd years ago now. Our friendship has endured a lifetime of challenges, and reminds us daily that Love is Everlasting. Now my friend is facing perhaps the greatest challenge of all. A recent surgery to remove a rare neuroendocrine tumor revealed that more extensive surgery and colon cancer treatment are now necessary.

Kathy is presently undergoing her second surgery tomorrow (5/22) and the costs involved are mounting rapidly. While we are extremely hopeful for the best possible outcome, it is important to prepare for all possibilities. Due to the rarity of her cancer, all of her treatments must take place in Boston, which is roughly 3-1/2 hours from her home in upstate New York. Naturally, there are many costs involved:

Hotel rooms for her family and support people

Meals for her husband Russ, and her daughters Adrienne and Sierra, who are also traveling to support her

Gas, which often goes up more than down

Out-of-pocket expenses such as bandages, over the counter medicines and vehicle maintenance

Annual deductibles and co-pays

Day-to-day living expenses

Even with insurance, these extras are quickly on the way to overwhelming, and her treatments will need to continue. Of course, the healing process can be lengthy, and for the time being, Kathy will need to curtail her lifetime of work as a Nurse and Massage Therapist, at least temporarily. Throughout her career, she has assisted literally thousands of people with unwavering love and essential care.

This dear lady has volunteered for decades, providing much needed relief to veterans, people undergoing treatment and also many cancer survivors. Kathy is a breath of fresh air for many, many people, and her flock has continued to grow throughout Life. From healthcare to mental healthcare, counselling and support, to being a fantastic Friend to many, she has been there for everyone who sought her help.

Amid all of these things, Kathy also serves as chaplain for her local American Legion Auxiliary. Honoring those both here and beyond, she has stood in tribute to fallen veterans throughout our region. She has been an active participant in countless events and fundraisers, yet never once imagined herself on the receiving end. How quickly Life can turn.

Now, more than ever, we must stand strong in Love. Each of us shines our own unique light in this world, and some people know how to help others to shine. Kathy is certainly one of those people. If you are lucky enough to have someone like her in your corner, then you know how important they are to our wellbeing.

You have an opportunity right now to help one of God’s sweetest children. One act of kindness can ripple into waves that will cross an ocean. All contributions are welcome. Please join us in creating a tsunami of Love for this oh so Precious Soul. Please allow me to thank you in advance for your compassion, and for reaching deep into your heart. We will be forever grateful for your graciousness.

God is blessing you, Dear One. ❤️