Cognitive Testing for Kathy Troyer

The Troyer family has been presented with a fresh opportunity to serve our sister, Kathy Jo.

As many of you know she has been struggling to find and keep work for a long time. Her fight to be independent often makes it hard for us to speak to, or contribute to her needs, and she sometimes finds ways to dig holes even deeper than they were, making it difficult to climb out of uncomfortable, and frustrating situations for herself and those trying to help. Kathy’s level of judgment and mental capacity have definitely been a factor in how she handles making adult decisions and overcoming obstacles.

In recent weeks, through the tireless help of our friend Tiffany Wagler, we’ve come across new information about how we might possibly help Kathy remain somewhat independent but also receive some security, protection, and financial help through government programs and a not-for-profit organization. This step forward would require some up-front cost to have Kathy tested and likely diagnosed with a mental disability. Beyond the cost of testing and medical fees that may go along with it, there may be some housing costs, once her time at Agape House, a temporary shelter in Lagrange, expires.

As a family we have been hoping to come up with the needed money on our own. We do not feel that this burden should fall on others. Yet, when we put together what we can, we are falling short. We would be happy to take a little time to keep saving for this need, but there is a time window in which she will be left without housing if we don’t get the testing and funding needed.

We lack roughly $3,000 to fully fund the initial testing and we are anticipating a couple of months' rent following her allowed time at Agape House until she begins receiving SSI. These are the needs of which we are currently aware and we humbly present this information to those of you who have encouraged her, prayed for her, and offered her help in the past. We sincerely hope you will not feel this is an obligation, but rather an investment in getting Kathy into a secure home environment that will be healthy for her mind, soul, and body.