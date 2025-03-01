Supporting Kathryn & Sam and Baby Grace

On Saturday, February 22nd, Kathryn and Sam welcomed their beautiful daughter, Grace Thivani Subasratnajothy, into the world.

Kathryn unexpectedly went into labor on February 22nd at 24 weeks gestation, Grace was born at 9 p.m., weighing 620 grams. This little miracle is perfect in every way, with tiny hands and feet and a head full of hair. Grace was born at Sunnybrook Hospital and will need to spend several months in the NICU as she grows.

Many of you have reached out asking how you can help, and we truly appreciate your support. We ask for your prayers for Grace as she begins her journey to grow and thrive. Please also keep Kathryn and Sam in your prayers as they navigate this challenging time, spending long hours at the hospital caring for their daughter. Given the early and unexpected arrival of Grace, Sam and Kathryn have been unable to work, and there are many unforeseen costs associated with being at the hospital for their little girl.

To assist with these costs, I’ve created a GiveSendGo account. The funds will help cover transportation and parking expenses, as well as finding a place for them to stay closer to the hospital (their current apartment is over an hour away).

Please consider blessing Kathryn and Sam financially as they face this uncertain time. Your support means the world to them.