Help Kathleen Get a Wheelchair Accessible Van

Goal:

 USD $60,000

Raised:

 USD $2,175

Campaign created by Chylar Krajcir

Campaign funds will be received by Kathleen Paradis

I am reaching out to you with a heartfelt request to support my dear friend, Kathleen (Johnson) Paradis. We have been friends for 46 years, and she is truly an inspiration to everyone who knows her. Kathleen has been living with multiple sclerosis (MS) and various other health issues for many years. Despite these challenges, she has maintained her independence and spirit.

Several years ago, Kathleen had a partial leg amputation and now relies on a wheelchair for mobility. Her determination and resilience are remarkable as she manages most tasks on her own. Unfortunately, her current mode of transportation has broken down beyond repair, leaving her in a difficult situation.

Kathleen desperately needs a wheelchair-accessible van equipped with hand controls on the steering wheel. This van is not just a means of transportation for her; it is her lifeline to maintain her independence, attend medical appointments, and participate in community activities.

Kathleen is a widow, having lost her beloved husband (retired U.S. Navy) several years ago, and she has been navigating life on her own since then. The loss of her van has been a significant setback, and we are hoping to raise enough funds to purchase a new, reliable, and fully equipped van that meets her needs.

We have set up this fundraiser to rally around Kathleen and help her regain her mobility and independence. Any contribution, big or small, will make a huge difference in her life. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your network to help spread the word.

Let's come together to support Kathleen and show her that she is not alone in this journey. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.

With gratitude. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Friend
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Fran Gencarelli
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

100
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Dale Sullivan
$ 500.00 USD
19 days ago

Ashley Self
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Katy
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Good luck!

Deanna
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Dorrie Platte
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Bill Best
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Ginger
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Sandra Strafach
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Chylar and Vince
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

