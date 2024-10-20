Supporting Nurses Recovery Fund from accident

Support Katesha’s Recovery: Help a local hero, Nurse and single mom heal.

Dear Friends, Family, and Community, We are reaching out for your help and support for our dear friend and sister, Katesha.

Recently, Katesha, a devoted nurse, pillar in the community and single mother, was in a serious motorcycle accident that has completely changed her life. As the sole provider for her children—one of whom has special needs—this accident has placed her in an incredibly difficult situation. Katesha sustained severe injuries, broken bones and multiple fractures to the spine. She now faces a long and painful recovery process. Her journey to heal will involve months of physical therapy, rehabilitation, and support, all while she is unable to work and care for her children the way she usually does. As a nurse, Katesha has dedicated her life to caring for others in their times of need. Now, she needs that same care and support from us. The financial strain of being out of work, along with the demands of her recovery and caring for her children, is immense. This GiveSendGo campaign is our way of coming together to help lift some of that weight from her shoulders so she can focus on her healing. Your donations will go directly toward: • Ongoing physical therapy and rehabilitation to help Katesha regain strength and mobility • Support for her family’s everyday needs, including childcare, household expenses, and care for her special needs child • Resources to allow Katesha to focus on her recovery without the stress of trying to meet financial obligations Katesha has always been there for her patients, her community and her children with endless dedication. Now, it’s our turn to be there for her. Every contribution, big or small, will help give her the chance to recover and rebuild her life with fewer worries. Please consider donating and sharing this GiveSendGo campaign. Together, we can help Katesha heal and remind her she’s not facing this journey alone. Thank you for your love and generosity. With gratitude, Her sisters