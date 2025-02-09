Supporting the Katchatag Family

A Bering Cessna plane crashed into the ice outside of nome. On that flight is the father to my kids. His name was Talaluk Katchatag. All 10 passengers passed on that flight.

Talaluk (Tk) was a great guy with a big heart for his family. Especially for the kids he had. He was strong willed. Funny. He came from an amazing family that was raised in the village. He loved his family with his whole heart and would do anything for them. He was close to his parents and tried to provide as much as he can for them. He was close with his siblings and confided in every single one of them. He worked hard. He loved hard. My kids loved him with their whole heart and the news of this has been devastating for them. We knew he loved his kids. They made plans for the summer. My daughter wanted to be with him on her 8th birthday in December. My son wanted to fish with him and drive boats.

With this news of their dad’s passing I’m raising funds to fly to the village with my kids for the funeral. Among other things (cost of stay - food - weather permitting). It would be much appreciated if you donate to this cause. My kids would love to say goodbye to their dad. To their father. For closure. It’s not fair he was taken so soon with many plans. It’s too early for him to earn his wings.