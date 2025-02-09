Campaign Image

Supporting the Katchatag Family

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $2,130

Campaign created by Rachel Frankson

Campaign funds will be received by Rachel Frankson

A Bering Cessna plane crashed into the ice outside of nome. On that flight is the father to my kids. His name was Talaluk Katchatag. All 10 passengers passed on that flight. 

Talaluk (Tk) was a great guy with a big heart for his family. Especially for the kids he had. He was strong willed. Funny. He came from an amazing family that was raised in the village. He loved his family with his whole heart and would do anything for them. He was close to his parents and tried to provide as much as he can for them. He was close with his siblings and confided in every single one of them. He worked hard. He loved hard. My kids loved him with their whole heart and the news of this has been devastating for them. We knew he loved his kids. They made plans for the summer. My daughter wanted to be with him on her 8th birthday in December. My son wanted to fish with him and drive boats. 

With this news of their dad’s passing I’m raising funds to fly to the village with my kids for the funeral. Among other things (cost of stay - food - weather permitting). It would be much appreciated if you donate to this cause. My kids would love to say goodbye to their dad. To their father. For closure. It’s not fair he was taken so soon with many plans. It’s too early for him to earn his wings. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 minute ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Catherine Miller
$ 50.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Morris D Nassuk
$ 100.00 USD
11 minutes ago

Charlotte MacCag
$ 50.00 USD
12 minutes ago

Janice Ikeda
$ 100.00 USD
17 minutes ago

Na ke Akua e malama ia oukou ma lalo o kona eheu aloha.

Carolyn- Koutchak Family
$ 50.00 USD
25 minutes ago

Prayers and blessings for peace and comfort. We love you.

The Eller Family
$ 100.00 USD
25 minutes ago

Peace be with you.

Jenny Yingling
$ 20.00 USD
26 minutes ago

Libby Bakalar
$ 100.00 USD
31 minutes ago

Katie
$ 50.00 USD
34 minutes ago

Shirley Jacobsen
$ 20.00 USD
36 minutes ago

Prayers for the family. May God watch over them.

Laureli and Timm
$ 50.00 USD
37 minutes ago

Anne Wilson
$ 100.00 USD
44 minutes ago

Sending love & hugs to you and your family.

Howdice Brown III
$ 100.00 USD
48 minutes ago

Art C
$ 50.00 USD
48 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
49 minutes ago

Marry Knutsen
$ 40.00 USD
51 minutes ago

Sending you and your children love 💕

ElainaLarry Kay
$ 100.00 USD
52 minutes ago

Kelsey Anderson
$ 50.00 USD
52 minutes ago

