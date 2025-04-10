Help for Karmelo Anthony Fund

This fund is to officially support Karmelo Anthony and his family during this challenging and difficult time. Let’s stand with them during this period and show that we care, reminding them that they are not alone in facing these difficult moments. They are facing challenges that are difficult to deal with, and this support is meant to ease some of their burden. The money raised will go towards covering any essential needs they may have. It is important for the community to rally around them and show love and support during this time.

"The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful. As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever."

- The Anthony Family