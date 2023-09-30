Karing 4 Kai in his fight to beat Leukemia

My name is Michelle Rose and I am a friend of the family and previous teacher for Kai. When his Mom Rine contacted me yesterday about his diagnosis, I was certain I needed to help, but how do I do that from so many miles away? With this "world wide web" at our fingertips it is there to help us so we can help others! So here I am on behalf of Kai, Rine and the family.

Let me tell you a little about Kai and his family. Kai is 11 years old and is the 2nd oldest of 5 children (older brother, two younger brothers and a younger sister). Kai is such a sweet child, with a caring disposition and always quick with a smile, and a typical pre-teen who likes video games and sports. Not so typical though in the fact that he was just diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on 9/27/23.

Wednesday their world turned upside down! Instead of going back to school, they were headed from Springdale AR to Children's Hosptial in Little Rock where they arrived at 3:40am on 9/28/23. There they confirmed the ALL diagnosis and set up a treatment plan. Due to his age, this places him in a higher risk category, so the team at Children's has added an additional therapy to his treatment. This therapy is intense and lengthy, which means that Mom Rine will be staying with Kai for the duration of his treatment. She will be missing work as the hospital is 3 hours away from home and the rest of the children.

Kai had IVs placed and more bloodwork done when he arrived at Children's, 9/29/23 his port was placed and treatments are underway with chemotherapy starting today 9/323. Rine said the Dr informed her they will be there for several weeks for treatments and when he is able he will continue his treatments at Children's Hospital in Springdale, with follow-up appointments every 3 months in Little Rock. Luckily the hospital has facilities close by where she can stay, just getting family members back and forth and the expense of gas, food, and being out of work will have a drastic effect on this family, which is why this fundraiser was initiated.

I hope you can find it in your heart to help Kai and his family through this difficult time in their life not only monetarily but also with your prayers. They have a long road ahead and knowing that they have a network of people supporting them with kindness and prayers will help sustain them!

Thank you in advance for your prayerfulness and consideration to support Kai and his family.