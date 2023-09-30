Karing 4 Kai in his fight to beat Leukemia

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $610
Campaign funds will be received by Rine Reiher
My name is Michelle Rose and I am a friend of the family and previous teacher for Kai. When his Mom Rine contacted me yesterday about his diagnosis, I was certain I needed to help, but how do I do that from so many miles away? With this "world wide web" at our fingertips it is there to help us so we can help others! So here I am on behalf of Kai, Rine and the family.
Let me tell you a little about Kai and his family. Kai is 11 years old and is the 2nd oldest of 5 children (older brother, two younger brothers and a younger sister). Kai is such a sweet child, with a caring disposition and always quick with a smile, and a typical pre-teen who likes video games and sports. Not so typical though in the fact that he was just diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on 9/27/23.
Wednesday their world turned upside down! Instead of going back to school, they were headed from Springdale AR to Children's Hosptial in Little Rock where they arrived at 3:40am on 9/28/23. There they confirmed the ALL diagnosis and set up a treatment plan. Due to his age, this places him in a higher risk category, so the team at Children's has added an additional therapy to his treatment. This therapy is intense and lengthy, which means that Mom Rine will be staying with Kai for the duration of his treatment. She will be missing work as the hospital is 3 hours away from home and the rest of the children.
Kai had IVs placed and more bloodwork done when he arrived at Children's, 9/29/23 his port was placed and treatments are underway with chemotherapy starting today 9/323. Rine said the Dr informed her they will be there for several weeks for treatments and when he is able he will continue his treatments at Children's Hospital in Springdale, with follow-up appointments every 3 months in Little Rock. Luckily the hospital has facilities close by where she can stay, just getting family members back and forth and the expense of gas, food, and being out of work will have a drastic effect on this family, which is why this fundraiser was initiated.
I hope you can find it in your heart to help Kai and his family through this difficult time in their life not only monetarily but also with your prayers. They have a long road ahead and knowing that they have a network of people supporting them with kindness and prayers will help sustain them!
Thank you in advance for your prayerfulness and consideration to support Kai and his family.
Praying for you Kai and sending lots of love and hugs! Get well soon. May God be with you!
Sending love and prayers ❤️
We will Always Pray for you Sweetheart Kai ❤️s from The Edejers Family 🙏🙏🙏
Praying for Kai and the family! May God give your strength and comfort for the days ahead
June 6th, 2024
Updating a pic with Kai & Rine! Please shower then with prayers that Kai comes home soon.
June 6th, 2024
Yesterday Kai was hospitalized very weak and unable to eat due to sores in his mouth & throat. He is receiving a transfusion and IV hydration as he is not feeling well. We are unsure how Ling he will be in. His Mom Rine has to work while he is hospitalized so he is being strong while she's away! Please keep them in your prayers and if you can donate or a share to help, it is greatly appreciated!!
April 16th, 2024
I just heard from Rine today and Kai is in a LOT of pain today. Pain meds aren't really knocking out down yet. Please serve up prayers for Kai and some pain relief for him. May God continue to bless you all & I thank you in advance for any prayer or donation that is sent on Kai's behalf.
Kommol Tata
April 8th, 2024
Sorry for the delay in updating Kai's progress. He continues to receive treatment and is attending school for a couple of hours a few times a week. Needless to say, this disease has taken a lot away from him. He should be enjoying school and his friends not having to spend the days in the hospital during his treatments.
Please continue to remember Kai and the family in your prayers and if you see fit to donate, they are appreciative of any donations you might give as well.
"God did not promise days without pain, laughter without sorrow, or sun without rain, but HE did promise strength for the day, comfort for the tears and light for the way."` Author Unknown
January 12th, 2024
It has been a minute since we updated everyone on Kai's progress and treatments. He was unable to have his chemotherapy this week, due to his low blood count. He is taking this week off and will try again next week. His treatments have been reduced to every other week, or twice a month for January and February. We are thankful for a break in the treatment, so he can regain his appetite and gain a little weight.
Kai and the family had a wonderful Christmas due to a generous donor organization who gave in honor of his daughter that has passed away from Leukemia. This donation was very helpful in purchasing gifts, food and even covering some expenses that had incurred since Kai has been in the hospital so much since his diagnosis. We are so thankful for their donation and helping Kai to smile through this challenging time.
Donations and prayers are still appreciated. We are thankful for all who continue to pray for Kai's healing!
"Today will never come again. Be a BLESSING. Be a FRIEND. Encourage someone. Take time to care. Let your words heal, and not wound." ~ Author Unknown
December 12th, 2023
Just received an update from Rine. Kai is still really sleepy after the procedure but I was able to see his smile behind the sleep. We have gotten amazing news that Kai and his family will be receiving a generous donation from an organization that raises money for kids with Leukemia. This should be coming through in the next few days and will help to make their Christmas and Kai's birthday a little more joyful. They won't have to go without this Christmas season.
Due to the nature of this cancer, Kai is scheduled to receive chemo for many more months. The above donation will be depleted, and we are still asking for prayers and for you to please SHARE this page with others.
Thank you to all those who have donated thus far, your prayers and contributions have been used for gas & food for all the trips back and forth to the hospital. If you find it in your heart to give this holiday season, I know the family would greatly appreciate it. God Bless you all & thank you for considering Kai when you give.
I saw this quote today and it so reminds me of Kai and his amazing smile " In the face of adversity, your smile lights up the world!" Thank you all for helping Kai smile this holiday season! God Bless!!
November 14th, 2023
Please keep Kai and his family in your prayers. He has landed back in the hospital with side effects due to the treatments two weeks in a row. Pray that he's able to handle this round better.
In honor of National Kindness Day, won't you consider donating to Kai and his fight! Thank you to all who have donated already and continue to pray. It is greatly appreciated. As we enter into this holiday season may you all be blessed and may we continue to love one another.
November 2nd, 2023
Kai is currently at the ER, his pain was so bad that his mom Rine rushed him to the ER so they could get it under control. Please joining me in prayer that Kai may find comfort to rest and gain strength through this treatment. May God comfort him and his family and give them all strength to get through these next weeks/ months as he fights this Leukemia. In Jesus name we pray!
October 30th, 2023
Kai's mom Rine sent me a copy of Kai's treatment schedule for November! Please continue your prayers and support as the treatment progresses. He receives spinal tap chemo infusions on Tuesday's with 3 days of infusions Wednesday-Friday.
The emotional & financial burden that this can, cause running back and forth to the hospital, is staggering. If you could share with family and friends on behalf of Kai, it would be appreciated.
"At the end of the day, it's not about what you have or even what you've accomplished... it's about who you've lifted up, who you've made better. It's about what you've given back. "
~Denzel Washington
October 20th, 2023
Kai was in for a 3-hour treatment today and will be starting his next block of treatments next week where he will travel to the hospital 4 days in a row. He sent a video to say hello, but I couldn't help but think how sad he looked. Rine said that he doesn't like being in the hospital for treatments. I can't say I blame him one bit! Would love to bring some smiles to his face, especially with the holidays coming up. His siblings are sad seeing him like this and when he has to go to the hospital. If you could please continue your prayers and share his story, so that we might get more support for him and his family. This is going to be a long haul and they appreciate all the prayers, thoughts and support that everyone is giving.
"Cancer is a marathon- you can't look at the finish line. You take it moment by moment, sometimes breath by breath, other times step by step." ~ Unknown
Let's all join Kai's marathon and help him to that finish line! God Bless you all!
October 10th, 2023
Just got to Facetime Kai and Rine today, it was so good to see their faces! Kai said that he is feeling good, a little stomach upset with nausea and he's tired though. He's able to be online for school while he takes his chemotherapy treatments, which will help him stay up with his class.
Thank you for all the prayers and donations. The prayers are helping the family through this trying time and the donations are helping so that Rine can stay home with Kai. Please continue to support with prayers and if you don't mind sharing this site, so that we can continue to show the family our love.
"God didn't promise days without pain, laughter without sorrow, or sun without rain, but HE did promise strength for the day, comfort for the tears and light for the way" ~ Author Unknown
Be someone's strength today!
October 5th, 2023
After spending the night at home, Kai ended up at the hospital in Springdale for some blood work due to back pain and nausea. He is undergoing another chemotherapy treatment today in Springdale and will get chemo treatments every Friday for the next 4 weeks.
Family is happy to have Kai and Rine home and they are just as happy to be there too! The picture I am sharing today is from 2021 and I was able to see Kai and Martin for a few minutes before they moved from Coldwater.
Thank you again for your prayers and donations. If we could ask for you to share the link to your social media, we would appreciate it. This journey has just begun, and we need all the support and encouragement we can get!
"Today will never come again. Be a blessing. Be a friend, Encourage someone. Take time to care. Let your words heal and not wound." ~Author Unknown
October 4th, 2023
Kai and Rine will be heading back home on Wednesday! After a round of chemo and some extra blood, Kai packed his bags to head back home in the morning! He will continue treatments there and come back to Little Rock every few months for check ups and monitoring his progress.
Kai will be able to do school work online as his body adjusts to the chemo and the side effects that can come with it. He will be online until the Dr's give him the green light to go back to in person class.
Thank you again to those who support with donation and prayer. Your generosity is appreciated.
God is Good!! We thank you Lord for watching over Kai, Rine and the family as they learn to navigate this road they are on. May You continue to shine through them daily and give them strength for the duration of this fight. In Your mighty name we pray! Amen.
October 2nd, 2023
It's Monday and Kai's appetite is slowly returning. He enjoyed going to the gaming room today to spend some time and Mom Rine has been taking him outside for some fresh air.
Tuesday 13/23 is another chemo round for one hour. Please pray that he has no adverse reactions to the medication & that his body is able to stay strong to fight the leukemia. Thank you to those who have donated support and prayer.
I just listened to an evangelist with cerebral palsy today and he said something that really HIT me "God gave you a healthy body, what are YOU doing for the Kingdom of GOD?" Even with cerebral palsy, David is shining for Jesus, he says "God uses BROKEN THINGS!" May we all use the breath within us to praise HIS name through all the seasons in our lives and in our broken-ness!
Sending Love!
October 1st, 2023
Had an update from Mom Rine that Kai's first round of chemo is done and he is scheduled for a second longer round on Tuesday 13/23. She sent a video of him playing video games and also posted this morning a video of him eating breakfast.
Please continue to pray that Kai tolerates these treatments well and it is able to fight off the leukemia. Please pray for strength for Rine and the family as they spend these days apart while she is in Little Rock with Kai.
2 Corinthians 12:9-10 "But he said to me, 'My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.' I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ's power may rest on me. That is why, for Christ's sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong."
This message spoke to me today as a strong reminder that "God is all we need" to get us through our difficult times.
God Bless you all
