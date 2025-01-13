Supporting Karen Thornburg’s Surgery

If you know Karen, you know she’d give you the shirt off her back to help you out when you need it. She is someone who shows up when no one else will and she will go above and beyond to help those she loves.

And now we have the opportunity to show up for her and give above and beyond for her.

Karen was in a car accident on her way back home to Houston on January 12th, 2024. Praise the Lord, there were no casualties, but Karen was the most severely hurt. Her right arm has a closed displaced fracture and surgery will be necessary for recovery.

Karen works multiple jobs and side hustles to help contribute financially for her family of 6, but does not have medical insurance so this would definitely bless them in a way that is felt deeply and gives them peace that the Lord does provide for their needs.